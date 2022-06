Heard this was an old video. Still what is the benefit of having Strongest Muslim army and TOP 9 army in the world when your worst enemy can just waltz in your home, your territory.

These neutrals are only good at sending vigos to Pakistan Loyalists. Meanwhile our current govt is saying corruption is OK! It doesnot hinder development (Ahsan Iqbal). Our neutrals are saying we have defeated terrorism when BLA can abduct & kill innocent workers in balochistan and bomb blast in karachi.

We say western countries do not have Iman and their soldiers dont have "jazba" like our jawans but they would raise hell before letting some other nation's soldier step foot in their territory.

How dare these malnurished indian try to quiet our people chanting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD.