Indian Soldiers Got Confused as PLA Soldiers Came Very Close To Them

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 5,154
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Confused Indian Soldiers were clueless when some PLA soldiers came very near to them descending from a ridge. Some Indians thought PLA had an officer accompanying them etc.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|Featured 3 Indian Soldiers Killed In Pak Shelling Along LoC
|Indian Defence Forum
|93
|What REALLY happened in Galwan those 2 nights, and the Indian soldier's bravery
|Indian Defence Forum
|16
|Featured New Video of India-China Face-off Emerged on Social Media, Couples of PLA soldiers stop an Whole Indian army
|Military Forum
|4
|J
|Indian soldiers at LAC have go-ahead to open fire in self-defence, India tells China
|Indian Defence Forum
|70
|Indian Soldiers Cannot Even Climb a Six Foot Wall
|Indian Defence Forum
|86
|J
|Featured Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC
|Pakistan Army
|84
|Indian Soldiers Dancing Every Where in Ladakh ,Celebrating What?
|Indian Defence Forum
|136
|Indo Aryans (Mitanni) in West Asia and presence of Melluhan (South Asian) soldiers during Akkadian empire (Indian troops in west asia?)
|Central & South Asia
|0
|China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh
|Indian Defence Forum
|93
|Pakistani soldier killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army
|Central & South Asia
|8