Indian Soldiers Got Confused as PLA Soldiers Came Very Close To Them

Telescopic Sight

Telescopic Sight

Oct 20, 2017
The confusion seems to in the OP 's mind , hence the title of this thread which has NO connection with the video.

Avoid creating threads regarding matters that are beyond your comprehension and in languages you don't understand, OP.

I see 2 mods read this thread. Any plans to delete this nonsense?
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Come on!!! Try to be as Jesur and Mert as the Azerbayjani Turks (10m) vs Armenians (3m).....

How long will this "Stone Age" class warfare go on for China (1.6b) vs India (1.4b)????
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Telescopic Sight said:
Avoid creating threads regarding matters that are beyond your comprehension and in languages you don't understand, OP.
Whatever Hindi the Indians spoke they seemed clearly confused and were unsure why the Chinese are coming down to them. Some said there is an officer and some were saying make a video.
 
rent4country

rent4country

Jul 31, 2020
As the Chinese push videos, many from OLD CONFRONTATIONS and apply PLA propaganda to it, you need to but ask but one simple question.

What has honestly changed in the real world? Answer =Nothing.

As days go by, this is China's DOKLAM 2.0. same embarrassment for them.
  • No large network of wumao's , friends, and family pushing obscure videos, articles, gifs, OR threats from the CCP, Global Times, or Chinese analysts on twitter (oddly with girls as profiles, on a banned platform in China :rolleyes1:), has changed the perception of China about this conflict or others
    • 99% of the world, outside of China, still find them untrustful and the aggressor, and 100% of those that matter find it too. There has been a zero change to the narrative in China's favor in the real world.
  • Indians have neutralized the Chinese position by taking the peaks. Evident by the incessant threats and demands of the CCP, their foreign office, Globaltimes, and demands in every flag-meeting asking the Indians to withdraw.
  • This was Brave Chinese who brought 7X more soldiers, compared to small, unarmed Indian contingent patrolling an area they have been for years.
    • The Brave Chinese came with Bats with nails embedded, with rods, swords, and other sharp objects to ambush small contingent of unarmed soldiers. Even so, needed to hide the deaths of their soldiers
Bottom line: China is in a Dolkum quagmire again.
 
