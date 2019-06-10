What's new

Indian Soldiers Fired Warning Shots At Bank Of Pangong Lake, Claims China

China Accuses India of Sparking Fresh Skirmish in Border Dispute
Bloomberg News
2020年9月8日 GMT+8 上午9:50

China accused India's army of entering Chinese territory and making threats to its troops Monday on the Himalayan border, in a new sign of friction days after the countries’ defense ministers agreed to defuse tensions.

Indian troops “illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and fired warning shots against patrolling Chinese forces,” Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesman for the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement Tuesday. Chinese troops were “forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation,” Zhang said, without elaborating.

“The Indian behavior has severely violated agreements reached between two sides and escalated tensions,” Zhang said, urging the Indians to withdraw. “Such behavior could easily lead to miscalculation. It is a serious military provocation.”

The latest dispute came just days after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, agreed to ease tensions after “frank and in-depth discussions” in Moscow. Pangong Tso is a glacial lake at 14,000 feet (4,300 meters) in the western reaches of the contested Kasmir area.

Chinese-Indian relations have soured over each other’s actions along the 3,488 kilometer (2,162 mile) Line of Actual Control. Multiple rounds of high-level military talks failed to end the months-long standoff.

Both India and China have moved thousands of troops, tanks, artillery guns and fighter jets close to the border since their standoff began in May.

www.bloomberg.com

China Accuses India of Sparking Fresh Skirmish in Border Dispute

China accused India's army of entering Chinese territory and making threats to its troops Monday on the Himalayan border, in a new sign of friction days after the countries’ defense ministers agreed to defuse tensions.
Fresh skirmish between Indian, Chinese troops at LAC
by CanIndia New Wire Service
September 7, 2020

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) India and China indulged in a fresh skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where the militaries of both countries fired in the air to scare and push back each other.

The incident happened near Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday.

China issued a statement that the Indian army “blatantly fired threats” to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take “countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground”.

“India’s actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments,” China stated.

The statement said it is serious military provocations and are of very bad nature.

“We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again,” said Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili in a statement.

Sources in Indian Army to stated that China resorted to firing in air to scare their patrol. The Indian Army’s official statement is yet to come.

Fresh skirmish between Indian, Chinese troops at LAC • Canindia News

Latest South Asian News from Canada - Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and around the World, Breaking Entertainment News from Bollywood Hollywood, Sports, Cricket
Which side of the accounts to believe?
 
