Indian Soldiers Dancing Every Where in Ladakh ,Celebrating What?

Every where i dip into Indian SM i see videos of Indian Soldiers dancing ,it feels strange what are the celebrations for? I have yet to see an army so buoyant after losing thousands of sq kms to the enemy.
Sikh Light infantrymen amuse themselves with song-and- dance, 1 km near LAC, India-China border .
Maratha light Infantry dancing in Ladakh.

There are many more videos of IA dancing in Ladakh, seems like Bollywood mania is deep rooted in the men in uniform. Hopefully very soon a movie will be produced that will show IA beat PLA by dances. War and deployments facing the enemy is a serious matter, but it seems for our friends in India Its another PICNIC time!
 
It actually incredibly cringe worthy

They don't have the balls to declare war on China so they take cameras up there and tell these monkeys to dance for the camera

The monkeys dance and Indians clap like clowns
 
They can't beat China militarily so they have decided to beat China in terms of bollywoodism.
 
crying at injun helplessness and frustration?

LAC standoff | 10 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh blocked by Chinese People’s Liberation Army, says senior official

The blocked patrolling points span from the Depsang plains in the north to the Pangong Tso lake in the south.
The blocked patrolling points span from the Depsang plains in the north to the Pangong Tso lake in the south.
 
This is why they are dancing....

 
