Indian Soldiers Dancing Every Where in Ladakh ,Celebrating What?

Every where i dip into Indian SM i see videos of Indian Soldiers dancing ,it feels strange what are the celebrations for? I have yet to see an army so buoyant after losing thousands of sq kms to the enemy.
Maratha light Infantry dancing in Ladakh.
There are many more videos of IA dancing in Ladakh, seems like Bollywood mania is deep rooted in the men in uniform. Hopefully very soon a movie will be produced that will show IA beat PLA by dances. War and deployments facing the enemy is a serious matter, but it seems for our friends in India Its another PICNIC time!
