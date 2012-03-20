What's new

Indian soldiers complained that the US cold weather gears/suit smells

India government bought expensive cold-weather gears and suits from US, and supply them to the indian soldiers stationed in LAC.

But soldiers who received the US weather suits complained that these suits and gears are second-handed, have terrible body smells and some even have holes:rofl:, Indian soldiers need cow dump and curry to overcome this I guess

The crappy Indians cannot even make their own cold weather suits and resort to crappy second-handed US stuff, beggars seldom have choices I guess

v.ifeng.com

印度士兵抱怨：美国进口防寒服破洞、掉色、有汗馊味！

印度士兵抱怨：美国进口防寒服破洞、掉色、有汗馊味！
v.ifeng.com
 
Should we be surprise?
It is well known USA donated many of her intended to be discard and contaminated stuffs e.g. blood stain blankets, etc as new to the Red Cross in the past drawing numerous criticisms.
 
What can be worse than being a Chinese troll ?

Nothing is known to him, except the sheet he is forced to read from. Not even about his own country !

All the news about the world comes from foreign sources. ( Proof : Every Tibet- Ladakh border development is sourced from Indian news outlets. The Chinese are kept in the darkness. I won't even mention their dead in the clash at the border.

Even this silly thread is the figment of some childish imagination. Are we to believe that there are Chinese men and women whose job is to sniff the clothes of the Indian soldiers ?

The other day, Chinese "professional posters' were reacting to the Hindustan TImes articles about Graphene clothing worn by the PLA. I am sure , even they were hearing for the 1st time :-)

Seriously, I think people in US jails are more knowledgeable about China and its' realities than the avg. Chinese citizen.
 
Maybe somebody has pocket something in between. :laugh: :laugh:
:coffee::sarcastic::sarcastic::sarcastic:
Well. Indians must be very educated and well informed then.
Look I used to be a denizen of India before COVID. Now I fear the place coz I want to live longer.
Have you read says article like this one below?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/26/india-autocracy-nonviolent-protest-resistance
 
Smell could be due to the affinity to the Chinese troops.
Anyone who has worked with the Chinese can vouch that they don't brush teeth in the morning or take a morning bath , before going to work . Its cultural.
In India the poorest labourer takes a bath before going to work.
Different hygiene cultures.
 
You should ask Chinese they know better
we did.... they said they wear masks around indians.
it cant be worse than smell of cow piss!
exactly... these indians are mobile stink bombs..
www.insidehighered.com

Email to students at U of Houston about body odor raises concerns about how to broach this delicate topic, if at all

Professor's email at U of Houston about body odor, referencing some cultures, raises concerns about how to broach this delicate topic, if at all.
www.insidehighered.com www.insidehighered.com
” the professor wrote to all graduate students in the program. “People from India use lots of spices and use lot of garlic which has lots of health benefits. However, there is one problem. The body odor due to consumption of these foods becomes strong.”

Some students “do not change their shirts daily,” the email continues. “The shirt may not look dirty but has absorbed one's body odor after wearing it whole day. To make the matters worse, Houston is very hot and humid most of the year and the perspiration from our body adds to the odor problem further.”

The letter suggests what students “must do,” including using deodorant or light perfume and taking a shower every morning, even “if you have a quiz or test.”

“Most Americans shower twice daily once in the morning and once before going to bed,” the letter asserts. And if “you do eat spicy/garlicky food, please use mouth wash.” (indians bath once a year 8-) )

“The person having the odor is the last person to know it,” the letter concludes.
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,380
1
18,114
Country
China
Location
United States
It could be true. I hope India did not have to pay the full price for the used gear.

"Sources said that so urgent was the need that the US was requested to provide all possible stocks that could be spared. India has over 50,000 additional troops deployed in Ladakh to counter the massive PLA build up since early May.

ECWCS are vital to keep soldiers alive at extreme altitude and temperatures which could touch -40 degrees Celsius in winter. So vital was the need that a small number of the ECWCS systems that arrived included ones issued to US soldiers in the past".

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 
