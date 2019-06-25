Indian soldiers at LAC have go-ahead to open fire in self-defence, India tells China

They say, Hindu Extremist PM Narendra Modi does not have the guts to utter the name "China" during this ongoing conflict, so when exactly did darpoke India "tell" China?



Also, make up your mind. One minute you guys are claiming PLA has retreated, disengaged, ran away, has been outsmarted, etc., the next we learn China is not about to disengage, withdraw or leave the 1,000 sq km territory surrendered by India.