Indian soldier plays **** at presentation, probe orderedPTI/Ferozepur (Punjab)Filed on June 12, 2017 | Last updateAn Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officer reportedly played a pornographic clip during a presentation on training at Ferozepur, Punjab, embarrassing the force which ordered a probe into the episode.According to reports, the officer was supposed to give a presentation on his official laptop during a 'Sainik Sammelan' at the headquarters of the 77th Battalion on Saturday.Instead, a **** clip started playing, which went on for about 90 seconds.BSF DIG R.S. Kataria on Monday said a probe has been ordered and details will emerge once it is completed.Kataria said any such action which affects BSF's discipline and efficiency would not be tolerated.