Indian Soldier Killed Two Injured on LOC

Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Nowgam sector, one soldier killed
Officials said that Pakistani soldiers indulged in a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Hardul sector of Nowgam on Saturday. The Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars

An Army soldier was killed and two others got injured during an incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir's Nowgam sector on Saturday.

Defence spokesman said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector, Baramulla on the morning September 5 by firing Mortars and other weapons.

"Befitting response was given. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Two soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stable." The soldier who was killed has been identified as gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade.

Officials said that Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars. The Indian soldiers deployed on the forward posts also responded to the ceasefire violation.
 
Let's sandwich India. I like this development a lot. As China is busy hacking India, Pak needs to up the ante. Let's do a double whammy.
 
