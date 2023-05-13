What's new

Indian Social Media Barbarity, Sycophancy and Lechery - Megathread

4-year old Palestinian boy dies of a panic attack during Israeli raids. Pajeets celebrate his death with glee and joy:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656974817034403840

1683957688093.png

1683957704001.png

1683957715423.png

1683957730200.png
 
counter-battery fire


Indian.Muslim.Tweets about Politics and Social Issues.Documenting cases of Hate Crime, Mob Lynching, Islamophobia in India.

-----------------

gets pretty brutal out there on the social media battlefield.
 
Pajeet posts video of two Imran Khan supporting British Pakistani women. Pajeets unleash their lechery and perverted mindset in the replies:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655992630881452033

Tripathi is bhaiyya surname. North Indian Bhaiyyas have low standard that's true. Fat face , protruding nose + ugly eyes 3/10. Heavy make up still looks ugly.


These bhaiyyas were even lusting for that tranny Veena Malik. Sterlize all bhaiyyas for the sake of Humanity.
 
If you read this article on the DRDO scientist who was recently arrested for sharing defense secrets with the ISI, you'll find that all the ISI needed to do was send the guy nudes and he'd forward them all the information they needed.
According to sources, Kurulkar received the message: “This beautiful Indian girl from London is a great admirer of the work you’re doing for India” sometime in June or July of last year. Kurulkar reportedly told the agency that he was unaware that the woman was from Pakistan and that he shared information with her because he was feeling lonely at the age of 59. He believed that the woman was genuinely interested in his work and was flattered by her admiration. Kurulkar apparently thought that by exchanging information with her, he could educate her, and in return, engage in sexting with her.
“Hundreds of such calls took place, but the shocking part is that Kurulkar was never threatened and he kept sharing information voluntarily while the woman continued to send him pictures of herself in the nude. Taking advantage of his loneliness, she made him talk until late in the night,” a source said.
defence.pk

Maharashtra: How ISI milked secrets from smitten scientist

Maharashtra: How ISI milked secrets from smitten scientist Updated on: 10 May,2023 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com Usually honeytraps are followed by vice-like blackmail to extract information from reluctant victims; but lonely 59-year-old DRDO man kept volunteering...
defence.pk

Literally a nation of sad and lonely perverts.
 
Currently viral on Hindu social media:
Pajeetni proudly talks about how she refused to give a thirsty Muslim girl a glass of water and vows to do the same for any Muslim going forward.

1685484056364.png
 

