Indian Small Arms Inventory Developed by DRDO ARDE & OFB

Small Arms Developed By ARDE & OFB
They are - OFB moving to commercial accounting system is the Ministry’s first step towards fulfilling recommendations of Kelkar Committee for restructuring ordnance factories.its high time that current PM & DM over hauls the entire DRDO/ARDE/OFB with totally new beurocracy and R& D team these jokers have made india a laughing stalk all over the world better to make a deal with israelies and produce Tevor 21 as mainstay strandard issue rifle of all indian armed forces and jeriko there side arm while mini uzi as a preffered carbine its not even hillarious any moreits sick the kind of crap arms they are making today
AMOGH is in servive with paramilitary forces and the Coast guard
Too bad then, they missed out on a better weapon.
I am sure those guys know better than you my friend.
I am sure about that. Maybe that's why the elite troops of India use Israeli, Italian and foreign manufactured weapons.
Ordnance factories to move to commercial accounting system | The Indian Express
Ordnance factories to move to commercial accounting system | The Indian Express
What is going to be more crucial is the ongoing modernization and upgradation of the countrywide network of 41 factories in which the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) manufactures weaponry, ammunition and equipment for the defence forces by BAE Systems.
BAE system offers to modernise ordnance | Business Standard Column
Sure we do,sure we do
You believe INSAS and family are good weapons, I believe TAR-21 and foreign goods are better weapons. We both have our opinion.
MOD is moving slowly & carefully if they move to fast unions will create a lot of troubleit aint enof
i guess ARDE & OFB are serousli in need of serous overhaul these jokers have fooled indian armed forces and tax payer for way too long and keep on bringing owt one after another pathettick copy paste hotch potch of international best sellers noammount of TOT gonna help these duffers/ buggers aligning them with BAE is like sending a 10th fail to IIT coaching and hoping he will clear the IIT JEE entrance exam