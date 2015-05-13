What's new

Indian Small Arms Inventory Developed by DRDO ARDE & OFB

GURU DUTT

GURU DUTT

its high time that current PM & DM over hauls the entire DRDO/ARDE/OFB with totally new beurocracy and R& D team these jokers have made india a laughing stalk all over the world better to make a deal with israelies and produce Tevor 21 as mainstay strandard issue rifle of all indian armed forces and jeriko there side arm while mini uzi as a preffered carbine its not even hillarious any moreits sick the kind of crap arms they are making today
 
Chanakya's_Chant

Chanakya's_Chant

GURU DUTT said:
its high time that current PM & DM over hauls the entire DRDO/ARDE/OFB with totally new beurocracy and R& D team these jokers have made india a laughing stalk all over the world better to make a deal with israelies and produce Tevor 21 as mainstay strandard issue rifle of all indian armed forces and jeriko there side arm while mini uzi as a preffered carbine its not even hillarious any moreits sick the kind of crap arms they are making today
They are - OFB moving to commercial accounting system is the Ministry’s first step towards fulfilling recommendations of Kelkar Committee for restructuring ordnance factories.

Ordnance factories to move to commercial accounting system | The Indian Express

What is going to be more crucial is the ongoing modernization and upgradation of the countrywide network of 41 factories in which the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) manufactures weaponry, ammunition and equipment for the defence forces by BAE Systems.

BAE system offers to modernise ordnance | Business Standard Column
 
Indian Patriot

acetophenol said:
I am sure those guys know better than you my friend.
I am sure about that. Maybe that's why the elite troops of India use Israeli, Italian and foreign manufactured weapons.

You believe INSAS and family are good weapons, I believe TAR-21 and foreign goods are better weapons. We both have our opinion.
 
GURU DUTT

GURU DUTT

Chanakya's_Chant said:
They are - OFB moving to commercial accounting system is the Ministry’s first step towards fulfilling recommendations of Kelkar Committee for restructuring ordnance factories.

Ordnance factories to move to commercial accounting system | The Indian Express

What is going to be more crucial is the ongoing modernization and upgradation of the countrywide network of 41 factories in which the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) manufactures weaponry, ammunition and equipment for the defence forces by BAE Systems.

BAE system offers to modernise ordnance | Business Standard Column
it aint enof

i guess ARDE & OFB are serousli in need of serous overhaul these jokers have fooled indian armed forces and tax payer for way too long and keep on bringing owt one after another pathettick copy paste hotch potch of international best sellers noammount of TOT gonna help these duffers/ buggers aligning them with BAE is like sending a 10th fail to IIT coaching and hoping he will clear the IIT JEE entrance exam
 
Echo_419

Echo_419

GURU DUTT said:
it aint enof

i guess ARDE & OFB are serousli in need of serous overhaul these jokers have fooled indian armed forces and tax payer for way too long and keep on bringing owt one after another pathettick copy paste hotch potch of international best sellers noammount of TOT gonna help these duffers/ buggers aligning them with BAE is like sending a 10th fail to IIT coaching and hoping he will clear the IIT JEE entrance exam
MOD is moving slowly & carefully if they move to fast unions will create a lot of trouble
 
