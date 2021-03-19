What's new

Indian Sikh Community Asks Pakistan For Help

M

Markhoor420

BANNED

New Recruit

Sep 24, 2021
21
0
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian Sikh Community Asks Pakistan For Help

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="
" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
 
K

kingQamaR

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
1,671
-7
1,528
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
they have got so much Muslim blood on there hands it will be so wrong of us to change this current miserable state they are in. They are looking at there total extinction in india of there state and race , good they have really earned this -
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,585
-2
2,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wasn't there already a thread on it, that op himself made just yesterday?
kingQamaR said:
they have got so much Muslim blood on there hands it will be so wrong of us to change this current miserable state they are in. They are looking at there total extinction in india of there state and race , good they have really earned this -
Click to expand...
If you're talking about partition
Lots of muslims in Punjab also did thier killings
So everyone is at fault here
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
5,940
54
10,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kingQamaR said:
they have got so much Muslim blood on there hands it will be so wrong of us to change this current miserable state they are in. They are looking at there total extinction in india of there state and race , good they have really earned this -
Click to expand...
Muslims too have got much Sikh blood on their hands, including that of Sikh Gurus and their children. 1947 Genocide too was mutual. Sikhs may not be our friends but they might be a potential ally against a common and more dangerous enemy, that is Hindutva
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,995
5
49,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's astonishing that the community continues to look towards Pakistan despite the latters stated official policy for India proper.

Hopefully West Punjab government helps the East.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

BANNED
Mar 31, 2019
8,494
4
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M. Sarmad said:
Muslims too have got much Sikh blood on their hands, including that of Sikh Gurus and their children. 1947 Genocide too was mutual. Sikhs may not be our friends but they might be a potential ally against a common and more dangerous enemy, that is Hindutva
Click to expand...
Problem is that this movement has hardly any life within India. It is mostly being carried on by diaspora. India successfully crushed the insurgency from 1984 to 1998.
 
N

Nyayadhikari

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 23, 2021
73
0
61
Country
India
Location
India
kingQamaR said:
they have got so much Muslim blood on there hands it will be so wrong of us to change this current miserable state they are in. They are looking at there total extinction in india of there state and race , good they have really earned this -
Click to expand...
Total extinction by making them Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Army Chief, Air Force Chief and what not. Wish every minority could afford such extinction. Pakistani Hindus must be so jealous I guess.
SIPRA said:
Problem is that this movement has hardly any life within India. It is mostly being carried on by diaspora. India successfully crushed the insurgency from 1984 to 1998.
Click to expand...
Extremists were suppressed,yes. The avg Sikh in India faces ZERO discrimination. Yes, ZERO.
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
165
0
114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
A sikh once told me that about half of youth in Indian Punjab are on drugs but that is not the case elsewhere in India.
How is it possible that drugs from Afghanistan and other sources land only in Punjab?
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

BANNED
Mar 31, 2019
8,494
4
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M. Sarmad said:
Many believe that it couldn't have happened without the help of Pakistani PPP
Click to expand...
They talk about some lists, which BB gave to India, but I have failed to grasp it. In an interview, General Hamid Gul told that ISI hardly extended any help to Sikhs and their insurgency was on their own. But their resistance continued, until 1998, I believe. My assessment is that, all told, about 100,000 Sikhs were killed, right from Operation Blue Star (1984) to about 1998. Many of the diaspora are in fact run aways of those operations, who sought asylum in the West. Another problem is that their idea of Khalistan is quite exorbitant. They claim Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Rajasthan and Gujrat, which they cannot get, even if granted Right of Self Determination, theoretically. They are a minority, even, in the eastern part of Punjab. Also, they, as a community، are well placed in India, in all respect, particularly, in military.
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
436
0
643
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
here in Australia several clashes were reported on media between modi bhakts and sikhs. i have several sikh colleagues work with me who hate modi and r pro khalistan.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

BANNED
Mar 31, 2019
8,494
4
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZMwi said:
here in Australia several clashes were reported on media between modi bhakts and sikhs. i have several sikh colleagues work with me who hate modi and r pro khalistan.
Click to expand...
That is right. Idea of Khalistan has extensive support in Sikh diaspora.
 
Whirling_dervesh

Whirling_dervesh

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
761
1
1,466
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Nothing wrong with extending moral and diplomatic support to an oppressed minority :-)

Pakistani leaders need to grow a pair and payback in kind, the best form of defence is offence.... The damage cause by northern alliance and indian influence has destroyed us for 20 years

There are multiple opportunities in this policy...offfensive defence..... the more bhangees are concerned with punjab the less attention they can give balochistan and durand line. And create a disruptive buffer between india - sikh punjab - kashmir - pakistan . Let indians be so pre-occupied with punjab that kashmir is given a new impetus

That doesnt mean arm the sikhs, but certainly empathise and do a few langar on the border. Its all about generating goodwill and creating a buffer.

Extend full sympathies to sikhs, support the farmers movement, offer more religious visits, more peole exchanges.
 
N

Nyayadhikari

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 23, 2021
73
0
61
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
yep you are right, these porkies are evil and put hitter to shame
The minority population didn't decrease cause India was literally right next door during partition but it happened cause Porkies have gas chambers for Sikhs and Hindus

this is how pathetically these porkies treat minorities,

now they can also use prominent Hindus and Sikhs who served in the highest echelon of power despite being 3-4% of the population and knowing that the rich/educated Hindus who could afford moved out during partition (despite no major violent outbreak in Sindh but because of proximity they moved out)
so rn Pakistan mostly has so called "lower-class" Hindus who have been discriminated against for centuries

but we wont take this into consideration cause this is not kosher, we'll continue to talk crap against porkis but we wont look at how we treat Indian Muslims

when someone calls out - answer is list prominent Muslims, say discrimination happens against poor people, in certain regions

but when porkis list the exact same thing, that it happens in certain areas to mostly rural population due to mostly socio-economic reasons

but in that case its not kosher for them to do so
Click to expand...
This thread is about how Sikhs are treated in India. There are various threads regarding treatment of Muslims in India.

Sikhs aren't discriminated against in India. That's for a fact.
Whirling_dervesh said:
Nothing wrong with extending moral and diplomatic support to an oppressed minority :-)
Click to expand...
Lol. Which world do you live in ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 1, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

D
RSS man Nanaji Deshmukh(Brahman) who justified 1984 Sikh massacre is a Bharat Ratna
Replies
0
Views
457
Drizzt
D
D
World’s most vicious anti-conversion law and Dalits’ trauma
Replies
0
Views
193
Drizzt
D
Clutch
Book: My Enemy's Enemy -- India's alliance with ISIS for Proxy War against Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
680
Dalit
Dalit
Syed_45
Kashmir Issue and International law
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
SHAH BAAZ
S
BHarwana
Canadian politicians were targets of Indian intelligence covert influence operation: document
Replies
9
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom