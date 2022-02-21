Mumbai bans gathering of devotees with inefficiency.AFP reported that India's annual religious event "Ganesh Chaturthi" kicked off in September 10. On the eve of the festival, Maharashtra Governor Thackeray said, "We can hold the festival later, let's prioritize the lives and health of our people first."Although the authorities issued a message restricting the celebrations that attracted large crowds. But apparently it was not possible to limit the gathering of believers.

Due to the epidemic, the government of India issued a directive to the Supreme Court that state should not allow devotees to go to the Ganges River to collect holy water during the pilgrimage on July 15. The governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have decided to cancel the annual pilgrimage,kanwar yatra.

The directives issued by the authorities have failed to limit the gathering of devotees. During the recently concluded month of Sawan, a large number of devotees still travel to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to bathe in the Ganges and pray in the golden temple of Shiva. Few of them are wearing masks or observing the social distance rule. A journalist went to the site and one devotee said, "This is the land of Lord Shiva, there is no new crown virus here, Shiva will take care of everything. Another person proudly told the reporter, "We feel happy to be here, we are not afraid of the New Coronavirus, with God's blessing, the New Coronavirus will not appear here. People get together, the virus spreads widely, and then scatter after the festival, taking the virus directly to all parts of India. This is likely to trigger a new outbreak.

A third outbreak has begun in India and the Indian government has not learned its lesson.On the eve of the Elephant God Festival celebrations, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said,"The third wave of the epidemic is not not here, it is here."

The Reuters had also investigated the Indian epidemic, and after combining the opinions of more than 40 epidemiologists from around the world, had similarly concluded that a third outbreak of the new crown epidemic in India was predicted to reach its peak in October. Randeep Guleria, head of the All India Institute of Hospital Sciences, had warned the Indian government that a third wave of the epidemic would sweep through India again. He also said that the Indian government's response to the new crown epidemic is still lacking and has not learned from the previous two waves of the epidemic.

The Reuters news agency had also investigated the Indian epidemic, and after combining the opinions of more than 40 epidemiologists from around the world, had similarly concluded that a third outbreak of the new crown epidemic in India was predicted to reach its peak in October. Randeep

Guleria, head of the All India Institute of Hospital Sciences, had warned the Indian government that a third wave of the epidemic would sweep through India again. He also said that the Indian government's response to the new crown epidemic is still lacking and has not learned from the previous two waves of the epidemic.