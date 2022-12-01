What's new

Indian should be called African Asians

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
East Asians and South East Asians are Asians while West Asians and Central Asians are Turks, Arabs and Persians.

It is misleading to call Indians as Asians.

If Black Americans are called African Americans, why are Indians not called African Asians?
 
FT4SlkBaQAAf8rL.jpg
 
Come on man. Let’s not insult our African brothers (I have many African patients, people with very good Iman), what do they have to do with this. What are you getting at with the “African Asians”… please don’t go down this route. Call out Indians for their behavior not their ethnicity. Many people in Pakistan are decedents of people that fled India during the Partition. So it’s the behavior that counts not the skin color.

Just call the Indians; South Asians and be done with it.

Asia was a term from Ancient Greek times about the lands of Anatolia and the lands just beyond. All the rest in the west accepts it and started just describing everything to their East as Asia. Africa was what ancient Roman called part of the North African coast (another part was called Libya), and Europe decided all the continent to their south would be Africa.

No one from these regions really describe themselves by these Eurocentric terms.
 
