Few things you must learn about Muslims pule.



They are way more united than Hindus. Even across sectarian lines.



Second, we non Muslims believe that the large majority of them are silent because they are scared of their radicals. That is us not understanding their internal society.



Third. There is this sanghi brainfart (among millions of others, hard to keep track) that triple talaq etc would cause their women to get empowered and stand up and speak out and possibly split them and get a large vote shift to the sanghis.



Delhi Intifada should have put paid to that numbskull theory.

Click to expand...