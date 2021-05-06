What's new

Indian shamelessness explained

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dalit
As millions suffer in pandemic, India's narcissistic Prime Minister is building a vast folly
Replies
3
Views
287
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Chakar The Great
India is Paying the Price For VD Savarkar’s Advocacy of Rape
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
2K
AfrazulMandal
A
O
Indians yet again shamelessly steal another pakistani artists song and music label awaits a law suit
Replies
5
Views
416
brainiac3397
brainiac3397
Yankee-stani
India Is Confused. Where Does It Go from Here?
Replies
4
Views
625
KhanBaba2
K
D
The Myth of Poor Brahmins in India – Brief History of Their Generational Wealth
Replies
3
Views
334
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom