Indian Shameless Propaganda: 8 new routes, Azad Kashmir control room: Pakistan’s ISI hatches fresh terror plans ahead of August 15

8 new routes, Azad Kashmir control room: Pakistan’s ISI hatches fresh terror plans ahead of August 15

Pakistan's ISI has set up new terror control rooms in Azad Kashmir and also identified 8 new infiltration routes to enter Jammu and Kashmir ahead of August 15.



Jitendra Bahadur Singh New DelhiAugust 2, 2021UPDATED: August 2, 2021 09:56 IST
Pakistan ISI terror plans



Pakistani agencies have identified 8 new routes to infiltrate into J&K. (PTI)


Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI have started setting up new terror control rooms in Pak-occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) and is also building synergy among terror groups to launch attacks on Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day.


Sources have said Pakistan’s ISI has hatched a new terror plan to bleed Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day. ISI has approached several terror groups in Azad Kashmir and is building synergy to launch attacks on security forces before August 15.

Indian security forces have sounded alerts in Jammu and Kashmir border areas as well as the hinterland in view of the threat.

According to an intel input prepared by intelligence and security agencies, a series of meetings have taken place between senior functionaries of banned terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badre in Azad Kashmir and ‘Chelabandi’ Mujaffrabad, the new Lashkar office.

The meetings have led to the plans of coordinated terror attacks and new infiltration routes for terrorist infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, said sources.

India Today TV has accessed exclusive intelligence notes showing how Pakistan’s ISI is searching for new routes to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and also establishing new control rooms in Azad Kashmir.

Pak’s ISI and terrorist groups are planning to infiltrate into J&K through 8 new routes via LoC that have been identified by the security agencies.


What 8 routes have been identified?
Route 1: Nali (Azad Kashmir) to Mahadev Gap to Majot to Dundesar Forest via Kalacot to J&K
Route 2: Kotkotera (Azad Kashmir) to Bral Gali to Bagla to Kalacot to J&K
Route 3: Nikail (Azad Kashmir) to Konga Gali to Dadot via Manjote to J&K
Route 4: Bantal Village (Azad Kashmir) to Kas Nala via Kashmir
Route 5: Goi (Azad Kashmir) to Sone Gali to Nanderi to Gursain Soorankot to J&K
Route 6: Tarkundi (Azad Kashmir) via Kandi to Budahal to J&K
Route 7: Dabasi (Azad Kashmir) Jhika Gali to Harni Forest to Soorankot to J&K
Route 8: Kuiretta (Azad Kashmir) via Mohra Gap to J&K

The intelligence intercepts have further revealed that Pakistan has activated 27 new terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) with increased efforts to aid the infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Terror launchpads in Azad Kashmir have been reinforced with terrorists and about 146 terrorists have been placed at various launch pads since June.

8 new routes, Azad Kashmir control room: Pakistan’s ISI hatches fresh terror plans ahead of August 15 - India News (indiatoday.in)
 
What a load of Bull****.
 
😁 Yes, we are coming. Do something about it if you can LOL
I must say, this is an excellent population reduction initiative undertaken by ISI.

Keep em coming sir, our noose and gallow industry is booming, they depend primarily on your exports.
 
My own assessment is that India has now raised two squadrons of Rafale. They would try something stupid.
it is too early to test themselves with those assets if they are thinking on those grounds which i doubt.

besides on reporting by Indian media does not worth to be speculated further. they are just to air the balloon which deflate itself and it happens off and on.
 
My own assessment is that India has now raised two squadrons of Rafale. They would try something stupid.
Hi,

There are a few state elections upcoming in India. With Modi's dismal Covid-19 response and pathetic management of economy, the only option left for him, is to stir anti-Pak sentiments and fool once again Pakphobic Indian masses.

If I were in Pakistan's establishment, I would have covertly/ overtly supported Modi's drama. Modi is our best bet, our most potent agent in India. He will not only break India geographically but will destroy its idea and founding principles from within. "HarBariModiSarkar" should be our slogan.


1627885035143.png



www.elections.in

List Of Upcoming Elections in India 2021 - 2022 | Elections.in

List Of Upcoming Elections in India (2021-2022) - Know the Dates of Next Elections (Future Elections) in India including Assembly Elections, State Elections, Parliamentary Elections, By Elections and General Elections
www.elections.in
 
indian media doing what it does best...
Rl61ru.gif
 
