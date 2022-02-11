Indian Security Forces Attacked in IOK & Red Corridor

Windjammer
Two CoBRA jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand
Two CoBRA jawans suffered serious injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district and were airlifted to Ranchi, a police officer said on Friday.
www.indiatoday.in
Five security personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora
Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday.
www.indiatoday.in
1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora
The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF.
www.hindustantimes.com