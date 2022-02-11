What's new

Indian Security Forces Attacked in IOK & Red Corridor

www.indiatoday.in

Two CoBRA jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Two CoBRA jawans suffered serious injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district and were airlifted to Ranchi, a police officer said on Friday.
Five security personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday.
www.hindustantimes.com

1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora

The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF.
Who do you believe …. India times that all cops are stable or Hindustan times that one died……

Typical Modi India bull shit. Tomorrow there will be some suicide to hide losses .
 
Well by doing that, they maybe able to fool their public but doesn't do much for the moral of the troops.
 
Holly cow, did not kashmiri freedom fighters knows that modi has changed the status of kashmir by removing article 370 ? Did not pakistan knows that kashmir is belongs to india only ?? A pajeet screaming while pooping on railway track :lol:
 
To describe this as a pinprick is to exaggerate this event. In India no one would even bother to read or comment on on what is a typical random and rare event.
Frontal multiple coordinated attacks by tens of attackers with suicide vests, RPG's, grenades and machine guns onto fortified military posts lasting many many days and resulting in tens of dead ( According to BLA over a 100 Pakistani soldiers met their death ) is something the world headlines are made of.
 
Attack on J&K police is the worst mistake these militants doing.
One cop who succumbed to his injuries in the attack, has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah R/O Papachan Bandipora.
 
The person shouldn't have betrayed the motherland though. There's always risk of collateral damage.
 

