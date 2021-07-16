What's new

Indian security establishment hiding its battle casualties

We have all seen Indian accounts sharing what they claim are details of casualties being not reported by the Pakistani military. We have all had hunches in the past about Indian security institutions "adjusting" their battle casualties across India as fratricides, suicides, and accidents of various nature. Someone has just scratched the surface and found numerous hidden casualties within the two months of July and August on Twitter. They also have subtweeted regional media reports negating Indian official stance on some of these casualties regurgitated by mainstream Indian media. I reckon by using improved filters on social platforms to search for hidden casualties where "keywords" are from regional Indian languages, one can find even more hidden casualties.

Some examples (more content on the profile itself):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425150916043366408
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425151324409274372
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425143653312471044
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425143807088136195
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424961325311086592
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424964218151915546
https://twitter.com/MuneebT73128388/status/1424964894978420741?s=20
 
Wasn't they a whole riot by Indian media and politicians as to not to use the word martyr because of Muslims or something?

Also good work on the exposing.


Inb4 Indians start screeching kargil again
 
