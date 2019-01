The 106th Science Congress turned rather funny when a Tamil Nadu-based scientist, Kanan Jegathala Krishnan, made some bizarre comments about internationally accepted theories of physics.According to Krishnan, both Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein made huge mistakes while solving the equations of physics.He claimed that modern physics is here for a brief time and it will completely be destroyed and new understanding will be emerge based on his observations.ScientistWell, it’s not bad to be over ambitious, but what he said after it would leave one shocked as he said that once the common understanding of physics will change, the gravitational Waves will be renamed as 'Narendra Modi Waves' and the gravitational lensing effect will be known as 'Hashvardhan Effect'.Yes, you read it right. Krishnan is a senior research scientist at the World Community Service Centre at Aliyar, Tamil Nadu. He spoke at Indian Science Congress Association event in Jalandhar.He also said that Issac Newton’s understanding of gravity was flawed."Newton was not able to understand gravitational repulsive force, which is why he was not able to answer most questions related to gravity. His calculations were perfect but there was a problem in his theoretical physics. I have been able to solve these theories."He also gave an alternative theory and said things move at a particular speed because of the self-compressive nature of space and gravity doesn’t have to do anything with it.