Part 1 of 4According to the scam buster, Jim Browning, what you all are going to watch is the most detailed exposé of a tech support scam ever seen on YouTube.He was able to reverse scammers connection and discover that they had CCTV. He hacked the CCTV cameras, identified the company, owners and employees behind a scam that is making USD 3 million per year with scams.The company were called Faremart.com - A travel agency in Delhi who use their buildings and VOIP telephony to run various scams. They are one of hundreds of scam call centres in India and this one group. He has shared this footage with BBC's Panorama. The link to their documentary will be available on youtube very soon.