Indian, Saudi army chiefs discuss areas of military collaboration

In a historic visit for the first time, the commander of the Saudi ground forces arrives in India to discuss defense cooperation and get acquainted with Indian industries..
The chiefs of the Indian Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces held discussions and briefings over areas of collaboration here on Tuesday, an official statement said.
In the first visit by the Royal Saudi Land Forces commander, making the deeping bilateral defence cooperation, Lt General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, accompanied by other senior officers, arrived in India on a two-day tour.
Lt General Al-Mutair was received by Indian Army chief, General M.M. Naravane on Tuesday at South Block and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
