What's new

Indian Satellite News Channel Hacked.

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,527
10
3,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Got Hacked By Pakistani Hacker Team Revolution PK
June 10, 2022 Aviskarak
Pakistani Hacker “Team Revolution PK ” has hacked Indian Satellite News Channel “Time8”

Here Is The Video Of Hacked Indian TV Channel:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535337038412541953


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535333372200751104


On Friday, hundreds gathered to the streets across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand to protest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Protests occurred in multiple states on Friday in reaction to statements made by Nupur Sharma, now-suspended BJP spokeswoman, against Prophet Muhammad. Following Friday prayers, violent protests in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Protesters held signs calling for Nupur Sharma’s arrest and burned effigies of the BJP leader. Stone-pelting incidents were recorded in various states as protesters battled with police.

However the BJP has attempted to remove itself from the incident, stating that the statements were “fringe ideas,” it has failed to satisfy the protestors, who are calling for Nupur Sharma’s arrest.

www.aviskarak.com

Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Got Hacked By Pakistani Hacker Team Revolution PK - Aviskarak

Pakistani Hacker “Team Revolution PK ” has hacked Indian Satellite News Channel “Time8” Here Is The Video Of Hacked Indian TV Channel: Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Hacked By Pakistani…
www.aviskarak.com www.aviskarak.com

Not just one but multiple:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535480480472211462

 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,024
-35
1,892
Country
India
Location
India
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Got Hacked By Pakistani Hacker Team Revolution PK
June 10, 2022 Aviskarak
Pakistani Hacker “Team Revolution PK ” has hacked Indian Satellite News Channel “Time8”

Here Is The Video Of Hacked Indian TV Channel:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535337038412541953


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535333372200751104


On Friday, hundreds gathered to the streets across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand to protest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Protests occurred in multiple states on Friday in reaction to statements made by Nupur Sharma, now-suspended BJP spokeswoman, against Prophet Muhammad. Following Friday prayers, violent protests in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Protesters held signs calling for Nupur Sharma’s arrest and burned effigies of the BJP leader. Stone-pelting incidents were recorded in various states as protesters battled with police.

However the BJP has attempted to remove itself from the incident, stating that the statements were “fringe ideas,” it has failed to satisfy the protestors, who are calling for Nupur Sharma’s arrest.

www.aviskarak.com

Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Got Hacked By Pakistani Hacker Team Revolution PK - Aviskarak

Pakistani Hacker “Team Revolution PK ” has hacked Indian Satellite News Channel “Time8” Here Is The Video Of Hacked Indian TV Channel: Indian Satellite News Channel Time8 Hacked By Pakistani…
www.aviskarak.com www.aviskarak.com

Not just one but multiple:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535480480472211462

Click to expand...

Never heard about this news channel.

Might a low budget news channel without proper web security...

So, it would be a easy target as always
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
15 Nations Condemn Remarks On Prophet As Blowback Against India Spreads: 10 Points
Replies
13
Views
272
mili
M
D
'Fringe?': Opposition Unimpressed With BJP's Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal Move
Replies
0
Views
125
Drizzt
D
Vanguard One
In Kuwait, Indian Products Pulled From Shelves Over Prophet Remarks
2
Replies
18
Views
634
PakSword
PakSword
B
Rally in Bangladesh slams India’s leaders for blasphemy, anti-Muslim policies
2 3
Replies
32
Views
592
ahaider97
A
Dalit
Uproar in Muslim world after BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
367
Views
7K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom