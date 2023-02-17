What's new

Indian Saras Plane Program

How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis

The latest advancements will strengthen regional passenger connectivity, and add to India's growth story

The Saras project will go a long way towards meeting the aspirations of the government that intends to improve rural air connectivity between tier-two and tier-three cities.(Hindustan Times)

The Saras project will go a long way towards meeting the aspirations of the government that intends to improve rural air connectivity between tier-two and tier-three cities.(Hindustan Times)

Updated on Oct 15, 2019 08:08 PM IST

The first-ever indigenous light passenger aircraft Saras is all set to soar the skies, and will prove to be a game-changer in domestic civil aviation. With the fillip to domestic manufacturing by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the 19-seater Saras Mk2 project led by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) is slated to be one of the biggest achievements under the Make In India mission.

In just four more years, Saras Mk2 will obtain final certification. Their induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin from 2024. It is encouraging that the IAF has already committed to the induction of 15 such aircraft for various applications such as troop movement, VIP transport and supply roles during emergency situations. The in-house design and manufacturing of Saras Mk 2 are now attracting global attention. The reasons are the low acquisition and operating costs, high aircraft performance abilities and the latest generation technologies compared to any contemporary aircraft such as Dornier Do 228NG (Germany), N219 (Indonesia), Beechcraft 1900D (US), LET 410 NG (Czech Republic) and Harbin Y12F (China).

The Saras project will pave the way for the knowledge generation, design and development of the 70-90 seat aircraft for regional passenger connectivity. The design studies of the next generation 70-90-seater regional transport aircraft are on, and the proposal is under examination by the ministry of civil aviation. The Saras MK 2 project will, therefore, be a unique example of co-development, co-production under the Make in India initiative.

It is also attracting a lot of attention with the government having announced the ambitious UDAN scheme to facilitate and stimulate regional air connectivity at affordable fares to offer air travel to those who walk with ‘hawai chappals’, and decided to expedite efforts in the manufacturing of the indigenous light passenger aircraft. The first attempt to design and develop a multi-role transport aircraft began in 1999 after the green signal from then PM AB Vajpayee, and award of the prestigious project to the NAL, a constituent of the CSIR.

The CSIR-NAL, without prior experience, designed and developed the first prototype of Saras. Consequently, the first successful maiden flight took off on May 29, 2004, thus enabling India to join the elite club of five nations to manufacture the light passenger transport aircraft.

After taking over as Union minister of science and technology, I visited NAL in 2015 and saw the manner in which the efforts of our scientific community were being wasted as the once-famous Saras prototype stood in the hangar waiting to be revived. I convened a meeting and exhorted our scientists and engineers to restart work on the project and not feel demoralised by what had happened.

The project was soon back on track. A team of 40 young enthusiastic scientists, under the leadership of JJ Jadhav, director, CSIR-NAL, worked round-the-clock to effect various modifications on their first Saras prototype aircraft (PT1) and to overcome the deficiencies during the earlier flight testing. The modified Saras took to the skies once again in a period of 14 months on January 24, 2018.

The modified version of Saras has completed 23 flights. The Saras project will go a long way towards meeting the aspirations of the government that intends to improve rural air connectivity between tier-two and tier-three cities. There is no doubt that India urgently needs a Light Transport Aircraft like Saras.

An estimated demand for the small civil and military aircraft will be 120 to 160 craft in the next 10 years. There is also export potential. Seeing the capability, the government in June gave ~496 crore to CSIR-NAL make two production-standard aircraft (the 19-seater Saras Mk2) following which technology will be transferred for production by HAL.

NAL has already started design activities related to the 19-seater Saras Mk2 for building the two production standard aircraft and two sets of structural test articles. This is being done with the involvement of private/public sector industries, MSMEs, other research laboratories of CSIR and academic institutions. The most-advanced model-based design, system engineering and product life-cycle tools are being used. Four years down the line, the aircraft is expected to be certified and their induction will begin from 2024. It is encouraging that the IAF has already committed induction of 15 aircraft. This reflects the culture of turning impossible to possible as practised by our PM.

Indian scientists are among the best in the world. My endeavour has been to allow our scientists and engineers to develop innovations that will lead to import substitution. With the development and success of Saras, the Indian scientific community has once again proved its capacity to add to India’s growth story.

Harsh Vardhan is Union minister of health and family welfare, science and technology and earth sciences
Thew views expressed are personal

www.hindustantimes.com

How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis

The latest advancements will strengthen regional passenger connectivity, and add to India’s growth story
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
15 FEBRUARY 2023

Aero India 2023: CSIR-NAL showcases Saras-Mk II multirole aircraft

by Akshara Parakala

bsp_53688-jdw-20689.jpg

A scale model of CSIR-NAL's Saras-Mk II multirole commuter aircraft at Aero India 2023. (Janes/Akshara Parakala)

India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has showcased a scale model of a new variant of its Saras multirole commuter aircraft at Aero India 2023, being held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February.

The Saras-Mk II features a high wing and turboprop engines mounted on wings in tractor configuration as opposed to a low wing and pusher engine configuration on the baseline Saras. The new variant, which also has a pressurised cabin, is indigenously designed to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) troop transport requirement.

The aircraft is intended to serve both civil and military purposes. It provides regional connectivity as well as capability to transport cargo and troops to high-altitude areas.

Abhay A Pashilkar, director of NAL, told Janes that Saras-Mk II “has a reconfigurable cabin to be used for carrying troops or casualty evacuation, and has the ability to operate from 90% of the airfields marked under the regional connectivity scheme by the Indian government”.

The aircraft, which is operated by two crew members in its standard version, can carry a maximum of 19 passengers or equipped troops. If a lavatory and attendant are included, 18 passengers can be carried, and 12 passengers in the VIP version. In its casualty evacuation version, four beds can be included, along with four seats for attendants. For easy movement of patients and cargo, a cargo door of 1.2×1.45 m is provided on the port side at the rear of the fuselage.

Aero India 2023: CSIR-NAL showcases Saras-Mk II multirole aircraft

India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has showcased a scale model of a new variant of its Saras multirole...
www.janes.com
 
Indos said:
15 FEBRUARY 2023

Aero India 2023: CSIR-NAL showcases Saras-Mk II multirole aircraft​

by Akshara Parakala

bsp_53688-jdw-20689.jpg

A scale model of CSIR-NAL's Saras-Mk II multirole commuter aircraft at Aero India 2023. (Janes/Akshara Parakala)

India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has showcased a scale model of a new variant of its Saras multirole commuter aircraft at Aero India 2023, being held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February.

The Saras-Mk II features a high wing and turboprop engines mounted on wings in tractor configuration as opposed to a low wing and pusher engine configuration on the baseline Saras. The new variant, which also has a pressurised cabin, is indigenously designed to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) troop transport requirement.

The aircraft is intended to serve both civil and military purposes. It provides regional connectivity as well as capability to transport cargo and troops to high-altitude areas.

Abhay A Pashilkar, director of NAL, told Janes that Saras-Mk II “has a reconfigurable cabin to be used for carrying troops or casualty evacuation, and has the ability to operate from 90% of the airfields marked under the regional connectivity scheme by the Indian government”.

The aircraft, which is operated by two crew members in its standard version, can carry a maximum of 19 passengers or equipped troops. If a lavatory and attendant are included, 18 passengers can be carried, and 12 passengers in the VIP version. In its casualty evacuation version, four beds can be included, along with four seats for attendants. For easy movement of patients and cargo, a cargo door of 1.2×1.45 m is provided on the port side at the rear of the fuselage.

Aero India 2023: CSIR-NAL showcases Saras-Mk II multirole aircraft

India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has showcased a scale model of a new variant of its Saras multirole...
www.janes.com
It seems completely a different design compared to Saras I.
 
datafreak said:
Yes, and it is strange because the very reason they selected pusher props for version 1 was because it was more efficient
Once if they can moved back to HAL Marut version than HAL Tejas Mk1 with better loads, They can do anything. :D

Indos said:
Yep, who is manufacturing the plane anyway, HAL ?

Is there any possibility for TATA that will manufacture Saras Mark 2 ?
Yes, it's HAL as such.
 
With this E-Commerce revolution, I think cargo companies will likely order quite a lot

American plane once again entering the market with newer design

 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Once if they can moved back to HAL Marut version than HAL Tejas Mk1 with better loads, They can do anything. :D



Yes, it's HAL as such.
I don;'t think the marut is a bad idea. It's just a joke that they're going back to the old design. Obviously there will be a lot of aerodynamic testing and new systems and engines and stuff. New wine in old bottle.
 
Saras Mk 2 may soon dot skies over tier 2, 3 cities


The 19-seater civilian aircraft is being developed by National Aerospace Laboratories in Bengaluru, in collaboration with CSIR

Saras_Mk_2_may.jpg


Published: 18th November 2022 06:44 AM

BENGALURU: One of the major attractions at this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit is a model of the Saras Mark 2, the upgraded version of the first ever indigenously built civilian aeroplane, the Saras Mark 1.

Almost 20 years after its predecessor’s historic maiden flight, the Saras Mk 2 may soon become a common sight in the skies across the state.

The Saras Mk 2, a 19-seater multi-purpose civilian aircraft, is being developed by National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“The aircraft is an upgraded version of the Saras Mk 1. It can be used for multiple purposes, including for medical emergencies or in the event of natural disasters. However, it can also help in transporting passengers from Tier-1 cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” said Naman Dugar, a senior scientist at NAL, who has been involved with the development of the aircraft. He also said that the aircraft will be used for defence purposes as well.

The aircraft has an additional five seats when compared to Saras Mk-1, which had only 14 seats. Dugar says the plane is ideal for carrying passengers to shorter distances, like to nearby cities. With Karnataka’s push towards developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the coming years, the aircraft may become an ideal option for the state’s transport needs in this direction.

“There are many larger planes. However, they are developed for long-distance travel and are generally more expensive. In terms of travelling to closer cities by air, for example, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the Saras Mark 2 will become a sought-after plane. The aircraft does not need much space for take-off and landing,” said Dugar. The development of Saras Mk 2 is expected to be completed by 2024 and make its maiden flight by 2025.

www.newindianexpress.com

Saras Mk 2 may soon dot skies over tier 2, 3 cities

The 19-seater civilian aircraft is being developed by National Aerospace Laboratories in Bengaluru, in collaboration with CSIR
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
 
datafreak said:
I don;'t think the marut is a bad idea. It's just a joke that they're going back to the old design. Obviously there will be a lot of aerodynamic testing and new systems and engines and stuff. New wine in old bottle.
Than the real question is that why wasted so much time to work on new design HAL Tejas, basically based on Mirage fighter...

This is just a height of stupidity, better they have worked on already battle proven HAL Marut and refined it..... As after a few decades, they are offering now.

Just take an example - USA not dumped the F16 aircraft when they developed a few decades ago (first prod version) even you can add Mirage fighters ..... Continuously upgradation, it is still doing competition for next the MRCA fighter program with the new name of F21.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Than thr real question is that why wasted so much time to work on new design HAL Tejas, basically based on Mirage fighter...

This is just a height of stupidity, better they have work on already battle proven HAL Marut and refined it..... As after a few decades, they are offering now
oh hell no man. A trainer is just a sub- sonic or lowe level supersonic plane. Tejas is designed for untra- high level performances in 21st century. The requirements are different.
 
datafreak said:
oh hell no man. A trainer is just a sub- sonic or lowe level supersonic plane. Tejas is designed for untra- high level performances in 21st century. The requirements are different.
Have you read the full specifications of purpose new trainer and compared with Hal Tejas Mk1?

Hal Tejas is based on 20th century, Mirage fighter aircrafts... Nothing related to new evolutionary aircraft design of 21st century
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Than the real question is that why wasted so much time to work on new design HAL Tejas, basically based on Mirage fighter...

This is just a height of stupidity, better they have worked on already battle proven HAL Marut and refined it..... As after a few decades, they are offering now.

Just take an example - USA not dumped the F16 aircraft when they developed a few decades ago (first prod version) even you can add Mirage fighters ..... Continuously upgradation, it is still doing competition for next the MRCA fighter program with the new name of F21.
Maybe because the design consultant is Dassault. Dassault has more experience with delta wing fighter like Mirage.

If Tejas project consultant is Lockheed Martin, then higher possibility they will just refine that Marut design
 

