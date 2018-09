The need to vector towards non-dollar based oil suppliers has become very important. Either that, or we start giving 100% tax rebates to all companies such as Tesla, Nikola, Prius and even our own brands such as Mahindras and Tatas to start making electric vehicles and making power-charging ecosystem on a war footing.



Unless we do that, we are not going to make anything work. Tesla can be asked to drastically reduce prices of their cars if they can shift their production to India as the cost of labour is very cheap here. While government might take a 10-year hit in terms of no taxes from EV industry, it will weaken the demand for dollar and force the petroleum companies to either give concessions to India to keep buying or suffer a total route from the world's 3rd largest oil consumer. Once the EV market matures in 10 years due to rapid mobilisation and infrastructure development (no taxes and easier acquisition policies), even if the government charges 10% tax and subsequently escalates it to 20% in another 20 years, they would be able to levy and generate significant revenue.



Alternatively, government oil companies can tie up with all these EV brands and co-partner in developing EV charging stations at regular petrol stations. It would not only save them the headache of new land acquisition, but also ensure that there is a careful overwatch of the charging facilities in the country.



Let the petroleum firms compete with electric vehicles. It will only benefit the common Indian citizen.

