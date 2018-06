The issue is, to change India's strategic outlook on energy front, you will need to re-wire almost everything in the country. Meaning? Complete electrification of all tracks to enable switching from diesel to electric. Charging spots for enabling electric vehicles and vehicles in the first place. This is not going to happen in 40 year horizon. So you need to find a way to funnel energy which you can produce locally into this infra via the means they use.



That means is essentially diesel fuel. Diesel is the commercial as well as personal fuel of most of the India. So you need to somehow produce fuel domestically. Only known way is liquefaction. And hence it is strategic in nature for a 40-50 years horizon. After that you may move most of the country on electricity for all needs.



BTW, this does not take away from the optimization which has been done. Like moving cooking from kerosene to LPG etc.

