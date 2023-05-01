What's new

Indian rupee could be the new dollar

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,330
-22
5,351
Country
China
Location
China
www.firstpost.com

Indian rupee could be the new dollar, says ‘Doctor Doom’ Nouriel Roubini

Nicknamed as 'Doctor Doom' by Wall Street, Nouriel Roubini said overall there will be a process of de-dollarization over time
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com

www.firstpost.com

Rupee closer to replacing dollar as 18 nations agree to trade in INR

India’s central bank - RBI - has given approval for opening 60 special rupee vostro accounts in countries including Russia and Sri Lanka
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com


Uday Kotak who believes that the Indian rupee may become a world reserve currency, named the dollar the "biggest financial terrorist in the world"
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

艹艹艹
India Announces Trade Settlement In Rupees With Malaysia, Gives Blow To Dollar Hegemony
Replies
0
Views
272
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Imran Khan
Rupee Appreciates By 9.91 Against US Dollar
2
Replies
20
Views
614
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
B
Is USD hegemony in South Asia likely to dent as India-Bangladesh consider INR trade?
Replies
1
Views
213
mmr
M
beijingwalker
The dollar is our superpower, and Russia and China are threatening it
Replies
0
Views
296
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Replies
0
Views
169
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom