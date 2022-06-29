indian Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police

According to police, while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu.
A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Haridwar’s Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car, police said Sunday.
They said the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu.
Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police
Woman, her 6-yr-old daughter gang-raped by 4 in car in Roorkee
Days after a six-year-old girl accompanied by her mother was allegedly gang-raped in Roorkee by four men in a car who offered them a lift, local polic
