indian Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Haridwar’s Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car, police said Sunday.They said the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu.