indian Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
471
-19
658
Country
China
Location
United States

According to police, while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu.​

11f14681a51ffd86bdd82ddaad6976f7.jpg


A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Haridwar’s Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car, police said Sunday.

They said the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu.

www.google.com

Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police

Woman, her 6-yr-old daughter gang-raped by 4 in car in Roorkee | Indore News - Times of India

Days after a six-year-old girl accompanied by her mother was allegedly gang-raped in Roorkee by four men in a car who offered them a lift, local polic
