Indian rocket that US once ‘grounded’ will put Isro-Nasa satellite in space

A concept photo of NISAR satellite (Courtesy: Nasa)

In 1992, the US prevented Russia from sharing cryogenic engine technology with Isro to check India from making missiles.

Two decades later, Nasa has joined hands with Isro to co-develop the world's most expensive earth imaging satellite costing over $1.5 billion.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), or NISAR, Mission would make global integrated measurements of the causes and consequences of land surface changes.

NISAR would provide a means of disentangling highly spatial and temporally complex processes ranging from ecosystem disturbances, to ice sheet collapse and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.