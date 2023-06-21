Indian restaurant in The Hague exploits staff, mattress found on inspection

Restaurant in Den Haag buit personeel uit, matras gevonden bij inspectie Een Indiaas restaurant in Den Haag heeft haar medewerkers uitgebuit. Dat vermoedt de Nederlandse Arbeidsinspectie. Zij deden controle bij het restaurant, dat ook vestigingen heeft in Amsterdam en Almere. Vijf medewerkers in het Haagse filiaal waren niet gerechtigd om in Nederland te werken. Het...

THE HAGUE - An Indian restaurant in The Hague has exploited its employees. This is suspected by the Dutch Labour Inspectorate. They checked the restaurant, which also has branches in Amsterdam and Almere. Five employees in the Hague branch were not entitled to work in the Netherlands. It would be the Indian restaurant chain Saravanaa Bhavan.There were several checks at branches of the restaurant in The Hague, Amsterdam and Almere. Saravaana Bhavan has several branches in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, among others. The inspection was part of a major international investigation, which also involves international police service Interpol.In the branch in The Hague, a mattress was also found in a room. According to the inspectors, it was clear that someone was staying there. It is still being investigated whether there is labour exploitation. According to a spokesperson, the branches can expect a fine in any case.A closer look at it earlierThe chain was also under scrutiny in 2019. At that time, violations were also detected, including working without a permit. The restaurant has been fined and will be closely monitored in the coming period.