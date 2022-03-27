What's new

Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman

Akshay89

Akshay89

BANNED
Mar 1, 2022
399
0
381
Country
India
Location
India
An Indian restaurant in Islamic country Bahrain's Adliya has been closed by the authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a veiled woman, Gulf Daily News reported. The restaurant authority has put out an apology statement on social media expressing regret for the incident. The duty manager has been suspended, the authorities said. According to reports, the duty manager is an Indian.

Bahrain news outlets reported that the incident came to the fore after the video of a restaurant staff blocking a veiled woman went viral on social media platforms. Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority has launched a probe and asked all tourism outlets to avoid any policy that violates the laws of the kingdom. "We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity," the authorities said, as quoted by a local media.

The restaurant management posted a statement on social media and said this incident does not represent the authorities. "Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are. As a goodwill gesture, we welcome all our Bahraini patrons to Lanterns on Tuesday 29th of March to have complimentary food on us," the statement posted on Instagram read.

The incident has drawn the attention of Indian social media users as it comes amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka. The Karnataka high court has upheld the state government's ban on hijab inside educational institutions and said hijab is not essential to Islamic practice.

www.hindustantimes.com

Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman: Report

The restaurant authorities apologised for the action of the duty manager who allegedly barred the entry of a veiled woman and said the person concerned has been suspended.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

BANNED
Mar 17, 2007
5,696
-3
6,333
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Akshay89 said:
They are doing it in Pakistan Dominated Gulf countries
Click to expand...


Ya they do the same in Dubai too ie apply their shameless racism and discrimination …

So glad I work for a global MNC and my boss is American… had the displeasure of working with Indians a long time ago.

Americans no matter how much you disagree with their foriegn policy do mix work with politics ..
 
baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
2,631
1
3,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
when in rome do as the romans do ... apparently that idiot had not heard about that, i personally feel that the guy must be following some rules and he became the escape goat
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,380
48
20,496
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
You cannot expect humanity from a creature that has chosen to live below human levels. Have hope. One day such Indians will evolve to the next level and become Neanderthal. That is when you can expect they'd be sensitive towards other upright life-forms and treat humans and women with dignity and respect.

1648367338863.png
1648367108818.png
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

BANNED
Mar 1, 2022
399
0
381
Country
India
Location
India
graphican said:
You cannot expect humanity from a creature that has chosen to live below human levels. Have hope. One day such Indians will evolve to the next level and become Neanderthal. That is when you can expect they'd be sensitive towards other upright life-forms and treat humans and women with dignity and respect.

View attachment 827797 View attachment 827796
Click to expand...
The question is why are these Gulf Muslims so soft?
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
167
0
101
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
They are doing it in Pakistan Dominated Gulf countries
Click to expand...
Pakistan dominated ? @Akshay89 at least lie properly

350,000 Indian nationals in Bahrain, making them the largest expatriate group in the country.

The three largest immigrant groups were from: India, with 318,500 migrants (Bahrain has the 5th highest number of Indian women migrant domestic workers of any country in the world); Bangladesh, with 82,500 migrants; and Egypt, with 85,100 migrants

migrants-refugees.va

Bahrain - Migrants & Refugees Section

Despite the workforce nationalization policy established in recent years in Bahrain, its economy is still mainly relying on foreign workforce....
migrants-refugees.va migrants-refugees.va
 
Last edited:
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
561
2
1,147
Country
India
Location
India
Some places have dress codes (not that I believe they should exist), and will bar people accordingly. I am someone who wears Kurta most of the time and have been denied entry multiple times in certain high street clubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Not that I was dying to enter these places, but from outside one cannot make out that they have a dress code. I myself avoid such places. If anything, on every occasion I was denied politely and the staff apologized saying it is policy and not in their control. I just tell them to grow up and walk away, but don't take it personally.

But then one has to take local sensibilities into account. You are in a Muslim majority country, an outsider being allowed to run an establishment, the last thing you should have on your mind is a dress code that may bar local people themselves. Highly insensitive. I checked some photos of this place on Google and it seems it is frequented by gora expats, and the management wants to keep them away from conservatively dressed locals. Very arrogant attitude I must say.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,039
70
51,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These idiots are hilarious trying their sanghi BS in Gulf countries, which by the way have loads of them living there.
Good, it's waking up the Gulf populations very fast to their views.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,635
3
125,707
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kingdom come said:
Pakistan dominated ? @Akshay89 at least lie properly

350,000 Indian nationals in Bahrain, making them the largest expatriate group in the country.

The three largest immigrant groups were from: India, with 318,500 migrants (Bahrain has the 5th highest number of Indian women migrant domestic workers of any country in the world); Bangladesh, with 82,500 migrants; and Egypt, with 85,100 migrants

migrants-refugees.va

Bahrain - Migrants & Refugees Section

Despite the workforce nationalization policy established in recent years in Bahrain, its economy is still mainly relying on foreign workforce....
migrants-refugees.va migrants-refugees.va
Click to expand...
you may unaware but paksitan did not send house maids to gulf . indian population is double becasue of indian house maids in gulf countries .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Akshay89
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
2
Replies
17
Views
393
paritosh
paritosh
ghazi52
SC suspends IHC decision to seal Monal Restaurant
Replies
0
Views
306
ghazi52
ghazi52
Akshay89
The plan is Hindu Rashtra, my lords, the hijab is a smokescreen
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
Jugger
Jugger
INDIAPOSITIVE
  • Locked
Journalist Rubika Liyaquat gets attacked by Islamists for wearing saree, bindi, bring in ‘hijab is a choice’ rhetoric
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
R2D2
Sikhs for Justice propose Urduistan
2
Replies
19
Views
987
Akshay89
Akshay89

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom