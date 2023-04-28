What's new

Indian resident knocks out arrogant Western tourist

waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
20,676
86
56,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.dailymail.co.uk

Woman gets smashed by giant animal after teasing it with banana

The young woman smiles dreamily at the pachyderm in an unidentified Indian rainforest as she dangles the fruit in front of her, but he clearly sees through the ruse.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Video in link.

Fun title. But yes let's go tease the most powerful land animal on earth (a bull elephant) who is also known for their high level of practical and emotional intelligence.
The video went viral and I guess she got her wish of being famous on social media.
We the people of the subcontinent salute you.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
Trauma of Russian bahus in India
Replies
0
Views
522
SoulSpokesman
S
K
A HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE Masterpieces - Part 2: Mahabalipuram
Replies
4
Views
582
Bossman
B
K
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE MASTERPIECES Part Three: Sultan Of The Sublime
Replies
0
Views
490
KedarT
K
Mirzali Khan
75 Years After Partition, Who Owns the Narrative?
Replies
2
Views
663
epebble
E
K
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE MASTERPIECES Part Five: The Last Mughal Renaissance
Replies
0
Views
532
KedarT
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom