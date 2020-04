Indian Initiative to Fight COVID-19, Enhancing Natural Defense



(CSIR) has decided to develop/repurpose an approved immunomodulator, Sepsivac®, to enhance innate immunity of the body to limit the spread of COVID-19 and fasten the recovery of the patients of COVID-19



New clinical trials are now approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)



They will be randomized, double-blind, two-arm, controlled clinical trials



These two clinical trials are in addition to the recently announced trial on evaluating the efficacy of the drug for reducing mortality (deaths) in critically ill COVID-19 patient



Sepsivac®