Scorpio_26 said: What the hell are they saying I can't understand shit, like forcing Sansikrit on Urdu or something.

Most cringe thing I ever heard do average Indians speak like this nowadays??? Click to expand...

Amongst the regular people, only the Hindi grammar teacher speaks like this. You will most likely get bullied if you speak like this in school or work.In official speeches they do speak like this. Most people in India understand either Hindi or English, so the broadcast has two announcers.