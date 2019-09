Praise or public insult? Trumps tells Modi ‘You have great reporters. Where do you find them?’

Trump, who is always weary of the US reporters asking difficult questions that irk and annoy the belligerent President, tells Modi ‘You have great reporters. Where do you find them?’POTUS Donald J. Trump's sly remark obviously alludes toward the Indian reporters who generally act like good little pets of PM Modi and GOI, has exposed and humiliated the unprofessional Indian reporters lot on the international stage like never before.Following is some thought provoking commentary from people across the border who are still sensitive to the implications of such statements far more than the mediocre minded PM India laughing as usual like a silly illiterate at the otherwise humiliating remarks:BySeptember 24, 2019US President Donald Trump on Tuesday added a new twist to his press conference after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he shifted his attention to the Indian reporters gathered at the venue of the press conference. He told PM Modi that the latter had ‘great reporters.’In his sudden praise for the Indian reporters, Trump told Modi, “You have great reporters. I wish I had reporters like them.” His comments evoked laughter not just from PM Modi but also from the Indian reporters, who appeared ignorant about the impact of Trump praising them.He continued, “You’re (Indian journalists) doing better than anybody I’ve ever heard.” Turning to PM Modi, Trump asked, “Where do you find these reporters? It’s a great thing.”The question that prompted Trump to shower ‘praises’ for Indian journalists was ‘Is there a roadmap to deal with the radical Islamic terror sir?’On being asked to comment on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reported comments that the Pakistani army trained Al-Qaeda, Trump said that he hadn’t heard his comments.Trump is known for his dislike for upright American journalists asking tough questions to him. Last year in November, he had publicly insulted CNN journalist Jim Acosta a ‘rude’ and ‘terrible person’ as the reporter launched a barrage of uncomfortable questions towards the US President, who accused the journalist and his channel of peddling fake news. The journalist later took to Twitter to inform that the Secret Service had revoked his access to the White House.