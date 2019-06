চট্টগ্রামে ডা. দেবী শেঠীর ইম্পেরিয়াল হাসপাতালের যাত্রা শুরু আজ

It is known that the hospital will have the best full-time emergency services and 14 modular operation theater with cardiac, transplant, neuro, orthopedic and musing position; There are 16 Nurses Stations and 64 Conservatory Rooms with Outdoor and Modern Quality 64 Critical Care Beds; A 44-bed Neonatal Unit for Newborns and 8 Pediatric ICUs. The patient and the accompanying family members have been able to stay in the hospital area. There are 10 percent beds reserved for financially patient patients. The hospital has 88 singles, 76 double cabins, 8 pediatric ICUs, 40 rooms for the patient's relatives, and 271 dormitories to stay.