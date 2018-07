Majority - if not all - of those who took to Twitter to condemn it are the Hindus. This shows that Indians by and large don't support such acts.



Religious tolerance is something that no one can take away from India. We don't have blasphemy laws, we don't officially declare a community something that they are not (for example - Ahmediyyas are considered Muslims), our minority community don't leave India and go to neighbouring countries asking for a refuge due to persecution, our school text books don't preach hate, minorities are allowed to become a PM or president (shows our commitment to non-discrimination) and our minority population has grown over the years.



Religious tolerance has rooted in the idea of India.

