Indian recruiters see surge in job seeking among tech workers

US visa ban and automation cuts demand in one-time booming employment sector

Indian recruitment companies are seeing a surge in job applications from laid-off IT services workers, as the sector rapidly automates.

Companies are trying to reskill the employees [in new fields], but where there is no option, they're having to let them go. Obviously the number of humans required is going to be less

“Lay-offs happen every year, but this is different,” said Alka Dhingra, assistant general manager at Teamlease, a large Indian recruitment company. Its applications in recent months from jobhunters in IT services were at least 50 per cent higher than in recent years, she said.

A further shadow over domestic job creation has been cast by the prospect of tighter immigration rules in the US, by far the industry’s biggest market, aimed at pushing companies to hire locally instead of bringing in workers from India.