Pakistan's Intelligence services have busted another RAW network operating in Karachi. Sufyan Naqvi was paid a base amount of PKR30,000/ To PKR50,000 month to carry out subversive cyber operations against the Pakistan Army & CPEC.
This is the continuation of India's state-sponsored propaganda against Pakistan. Last year, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Indians posted job proposals on freelancing websites to participate in the "Sanction Pakistan".
This is the continuation of India's state-sponsored propaganda against Pakistan. Last year, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Indians posted job proposals on freelancing websites to participate in the "Sanction Pakistan".