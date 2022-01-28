Indian RAW paid PKR30,000 to trap young freelancers, network busted by Pakistani intelligence

Pakistan's Intelligence services have busted another RAW network operating in Karachi. Sufyan Naqvi was paid a base amount of PKR30,000/ To PKR50,000 month to carry out subversive cyber operations against the Pakistan Army & CPEC.



This is the continuation of India's state-sponsored propaganda against Pakistan. Last year, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Indians posted job proposals on freelancing websites to participate in the "Sanction Pakistan".