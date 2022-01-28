What's new

Indian RAW paid PKR30,000 to trap young freelancers, network busted by Pakistani intelligence

inshaluxe

inshaluxe

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 25, 2022
4
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan's Intelligence services have busted another RAW network operating in Karachi. Sufyan Naqvi was paid a base amount of PKR30,000/ To PKR50,000 month to carry out subversive cyber operations against the Pakistan Army & CPEC.

This is the continuation of India's state-sponsored propaganda against Pakistan. Last year, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Indians posted job proposals on freelancing websites to participate in the "Sanction Pakistan".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
RAW cyber network unearthed in Karachi
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
P
Pakistani and Other Asian Telcos Were Attacked by Iran-Backed Hacker Group: Report
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Huffal
Huffal
HAIDER
RAW paying local criminals in Pakistan to sabotage peace: Sheikh Rashid
Replies
13
Views
474
python-000
python-000
The SC
Chinese intelligence .. How to turn an entire people into spies
Replies
4
Views
451
Globenim
G
ProMechy
Dasu Attack investigation shows RAW & NDS Involvement
Replies
0
Views
268
ProMechy
ProMechy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom