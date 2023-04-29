What's new

Indian RAW agent arrested.

Excellent job.
Fifth gen warfare has to be tackled

ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر کے بیان پر طنزیہ پوسٹ،کالج پرنسپل گرفتار

Screenshot_20230429_175548_Chrome.jpg
 
ziaulislam said:
Excellent job.
Fifth gen warfare has to be tackled

www.siasat.pk

ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر کے بیان پر طنزیہ پوسٹ،کالج پرنسپل گرفتار

www.siasat.pk www.siasat.pk

Pashtun needs to be highlighted when a Pashtun is arrested

But when others are it's alright and Thier ethnicity doesn't matter or there's no point in highlighting that

This same dude's photo was going around SM, with people calling him haqiqat TV guy's brother- imagine starting a thread

Punjabi/Haqiqat TV guy's brother
RAW agent arrested or something along those lines
 
By the way, what happened to Haqeeqat TV guy?? I have heard that our World victorious Army Generals have kidnapped him and his brother??
 
Stop it guys , if you continue apart from 90% of pdf pakistanies ,rest are all RAW agents directly or indirectly. :-).
 
Gernailoon ki phatti huey hay, Imran ko her hal me rokna hay

and for last 70 years we thought yeh BC hamari hifazat karain gye
 
xyxmt said:
Gernailoon ki phatti huey hay, Imran ko her hal me rokna hay

and for last 70 years we thought yeh BC hamari hifazat karain gye
What we don't realise is that secret services play on both sides of the pitch. They bat and they bowl at the same time.
Imran khan should stop bitching the military.
In all honesty if his government wasn't fallen, he had no chance of winning the elections, and he wouldn't have such public sympathy and popularity if he hadn't suffered what he is suffering now.
This is essence is a favour to him by invisible people or خلائی مخلوق۔
 
NooriNuth said:
What we don't realise is that secret services play on both sides of the pitch. They bat and they bowl at the same time.
Imran khan should stop bitching the military.
In all honesty if his government wasn't fallen, he had no chance of winning the elections, and he wouldn't have such public sympathy and popularity if he hadn't suffered what he is suffering now.
This is essence is a favour to him by invisible people or خلائی مخلوق۔
are you out of your mind?

Generals been conspiring against IK before the 2018 elections so that he doesn't get majority.

they simply don't want ANYONE in majority that can potentially question their corruption and put them in their place
 
ARMalik said:
By the way, what happened to Haqeeqat TV guy?? I have heard that our World victorious Army Generals have kidnapped him and his brother??
I haven't watched his videos in years.. he always came across as mini red topi/ lumber 1 type to me..sad how much prestige our army has lost, only those who directly benefit are still supporting them now
 

