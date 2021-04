It does not matter where you are from, what you speak, or what religion you belong to. I don't care what India and Indians have done, I don't care where our feud stands. I also don't care whose rape statistics are worse, they are both gargantuanly higher than they should be. I will not let anyone use a destroyed innocent's calamity to score cheap political points online.



The rape issue in India can be discussed like empathetic human beings instead of apathetic animals. Likewise for Pakistan's case. If you cannot, then take a walk.