Indian Rape Horror Story: Girl is raped by DHARMENDRA. Goes to friend's house for safety. Is sold to DUBEY by her two FEMALE FRIENDS and raped again!

Minor girls sold their own friend for 5 thousand, hotel worker raped minor, accused arrested​

In a city of Uttarakhand, two minor friends gave away their own friend to a hotel employee for 5 thousand rupees. The police have arrested the accused.​


POONAM CHAUDHARY
celander.svg

  • PUBLISHED: WEDNESDAY, 10 MAY 2023
Uttarakhand crime news

Courtesy: NEWS WIRE

highlight​

  • Fearing the police, the accused left the minor girl in Rudrapur and fled
A shocking case has come to light from the city of Uttarakhand. Where the minor girls did such a thing with their own minor friend, knowing that even the police got worried. Two minor girls sold their minor friend to a hotel worker. The allegation is that the hotel worker who bought it raped the minor. The police have arrested all the accused and sent them to jail.
Let us tell you that on February 10, a minor girl suddenly went missing. In this case, two minor girls from Rudrapur have been arrested by the police for selling them to their own friend. Female sub-inspector Neha Rana has given information about this matter.

Accused escaped from the spot leaving the girl​

After investigating the matter, it was found that the minor girl was with Bindukheda resident Dharmendra. Due to fear of police, the accused left the minor girl at Rudrapur and fled. Giving information about the incident, the SSI said that the victim had gone to the place of her friends from Rudrapur, where both of them dropped her at a hotel in Lalpur.
When the police got the location of the girl, the entire team reached the hotel in Lalpur and recovered the girl. The victim told that two of her friends had sold a worker named Dubey Kashyap of the hotel for 5 thousand. After which Dubey raped the minor girl. The victim also told that earlier she was also raped by a person named Dharmendra.
SSI told that on the statement of the victim, both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. At the same time, both the friends have also been arrested by the police on Sunday evening. Both the friends are minors, so both have been sent to the child observation home.

www.thejbt.com

नाबालिग लड़कियों ने अपनी ही सहेली को 5 हज़ार में बेचा, होटल कर्मी ने किया नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार - JBT News

SSI ने घटना की जानकारी देते हुए बताया की पीड़िता रुद्रपुर निवासी सहेलियों के यहाँ पर गयी थी, जहां उन दोनों ने लालपुर स्थित एक होटल में उसे जाकर छोड़ दिया था।
