Indian Railways vs Chinese Railways: stop deluding yourselves...

Indian leaders and citizens obsessively compare themselves to China. They cast an envious eye on Chinese bullet trains, and although India has toyed with the idea of building bullet trains for 30 years, nothing has been done except endless talk. Indians incessantly argue over how soon India will catch up with China, and yet the gap between the two countries is opening wider daily because India talks while China works. This begs the question whether Indians are simply deluding themselves by thinking they have a chance of catching up with China.

Take bullet trains as an example, I wonder how many Indian politicians and citizens have any real idea of what it takes to build a bullet train network. How many of them have actually seen or experienced China's high-speed rail network? Do they have any idea of how hopelessly behind India is compared to China?

Watch the documentary below to see for yourselves what China's bullet train network looks like. You don't have to speak Chinese to understand the precision, the monumental scale, the dedication, the cleanliness, and the organizational efficiency required for China's high-speed rail undertaking.

Watch the documentary and then ask yourselves honestly: does India have what it takes to match China?




 
This is the first documentary on Chinese high-speed railway produced by Chinese media, air during the ongoing 7-day National Day holiday...Finally :frown:
 
Indian compares chinese growth story , because we want to achieve that kind of growth.
Matching up at infrastructure level with China is still long way to go.
But as they say, if you dont look up you dont go up.
 
I don't think Indians are deceiving themselves... Most of the Indian people have a deep impression on the Chinese railways.

印度人游中国 印度人乘坐中国高铁20161003183548.jpg

印度人游中国 印度人乘坐中国高铁20161003183627.jpg
印度人游中国 印度人乘坐中国高铁20161003183645.jpg
 
India launched a satellite to Mars, India has two aircraft carriers.
India's GDP velocity has surpassed China
China lags behind India and China must continue to strive to surpass India.
 
Bullet trains will run through only urban cities & later it will expand..If people can expense on flight then bullet train is nothing..
BTW comparing to China is foolish..They are way way ahead..
 
I don't think Indians are deceiving themselves... Most of the Indian people have a deep impression on the Chinese railways.

Most of the people in India have a deep impression on Chinese products.
They think “Made in China” is equal to rubbish, is not reliable, and the quality is poor，Copied

Bullet trains will run through only urban cities & later it will expand..If people can expense on flight then bullet train is nothing..
BTW comparing to China is foolish..They are way way ahead..
You must have never been to China.:lol:
 
Most of the people in India have a deep impression on Chinese products.
They think “Made in China” is equal to rubbish, is not reliable, and the quality is poor，Copied


You must have never been to China.:lol:
Bro It's a low level of sarcasm..
Yes I have never into China.
 
this is a troll thread but it was a treat to watch chinese trains though. un fortuanaltly i have to live with northern rail. when you go to large cities then you get the fancy virgin train
Optimized-Virgin%20Trains%202.jpg

virgin-electrictrain-wiki.jpg


what the max speed trains can do whilst in service @AndrewJin ? for china
380kmh?

got any pics of the zefiro 380? what speed does that operate at?
 
Bullet trains will run through only urban cities & later it will expand..If people can expense on flight then bullet train is nothing..
BTW comparing to China is foolish..They are way way ahead..
If people can afford coach ticket in China, then they can afford bullet trains.
In Japan, rich people choose Tokyo-Osaka HSR, poor choose flight.
In China, second class is very cheap, rich people can choose business or VIP class.

A HSR only in urban cities is called Intercity HSR, not the most HSRs we refer to in the world.
China's current 20,000km network links 1/2/3/4 tier cities, as well as counties and townships.
88f89f49jw1f7ohopgwg4j20s40ncdsa.jpg


Indian compares chinese growth story , because we want to achieve that kind of growth.
Matching up at infrastructure level with China is still long way to go.
But as they say, if you dont look up you dont go up.
Best luck.
:cheers:
 
They think “Made in China” is equal to rubbish, is not reliable, and the quality is poor


You must have never been to China.:lol:
Few points like that you have made is quite goes with facts & which is not only India's concern.This is not a sarcasm.
 
this is a troll thread but it was a treat to watch chinese trains though. un fortuanaltly i have to live with northern rail. when you go to large cities then you get the fancy virgin train
Optimized-Virgin%20Trains%202.jpg

virgin-electrictrain-wiki.jpg


what the max speed trains can do whilst in service @AndrewJin ? for china
380kmh?

got any pics of the zefiro 380? what speed does that operate at?
380km/h is the maximum operational speed on limited lines, now most trains service at 300-350km/h.
Zefiro 380 has nearly no market in China, only around 10 has been ordered in Sifang-Bombardier factory, after Bombardier refused to sell its railway sector to CRRC.

Now, China is eyeing on Chinese standardised transets.
All old types will be gradually replaced by new trains which abide by the new standards, such as CRH350, CRH380A, CRH6, and an array of new types under test.
5de929a3jw1f5z6elgks9j22gw1dz7wh.jpg



Hope that “make in India” beyond China
:lol::lol::lol:
It's nearly impossible for them to compete in the ongoing technological revolution.
The number of jobs will be on the rapid decline in the next decades as a result of this revolution.
 
this is a troll thread but it was a treat to watch chinese trains though. un fortuanaltly i have to live with northern rail. when you go to large cities then you get the fancy virgin train
Optimized-Virgin%20Trains%202.jpg

virgin-electrictrain-wiki.jpg


what the max speed trains can do whilst in service @AndrewJin ? for china
380kmh?

got any pics of the zefiro 380? what speed does that operate at?
:lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:
Please pay more attention to the Chinese news,Welcome to China to experience
upload_2016-10-3_19-24-2.png
 
