Indian Railways vs Chinese Railways: stop deluding yourselves...

Watch the documentary and then ask yourselves honestly: does India have what it takes to match China?



Indian leaders and citizens obsessively compare themselves to China. They cast an envious eye on Chinese bullet trains, and although India has toyed with the idea of building bullet trains for 30 years, nothing has been done except endless talk. Indians incessantly argue over how soon India will catch up with China, and yet the gap between the two countries is opening wider daily because India talks while China works. This begs the question whether Indians are simply deluding themselves by thinking they have a chance of catching up with China.Take bullet trains as an example, I wonder how many Indian politicians and citizens have any real idea of what it takes to build a bullet train network. How many of them have actually seen or experienced China's high-speed rail network? Do they have any idea of how hopelessly behind India is compared to China?Watch the documentary below to see for yourselves what China's bullet train network looks like. You don't have to speak Chinese to understand the precision, the monumental scale, the dedication, the cleanliness, and the organizational efficiency required for China's high-speed rail undertaking.