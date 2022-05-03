What's new

Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains

Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains​

byIndia Infrahub-May 2, 2022 12:07 PM +05:30 IST
Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains
A Representative Image (Indian Railways/Twitter)

Snapshot

  • Indian Railways is manufacturing semi high-speed freight trains which can run at 160 kmph against the present freight train's top speed of mere 75 kmph.
To augment its freight market share from the current 28 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030, Indian Railways plans to roll out semi high-speed freight trains based on the successful Vande Bharat platform.
While the present freight trains consist of around 45 wagons and run with a top speed of just 75 kmph, the new freight rakes would have just 16 wagons and run at 160 kmph.
swarajyamag.com

Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 

