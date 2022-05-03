Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains​

Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight TrainsbyIndia Infrahub-May 2, 2022 12:07 PM +05:30 IST
Snapshot
- Indian Railways is manufacturing semi high-speed freight trains which can run at 160 kmph against the present freight train's top speed of mere 75 kmph.
While the present freight trains consist of around 45 wagons and run with a top speed of just 75 kmph, the new freight rakes would have just 16 wagons and run at 160 kmph.
