Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains​

Snapshot​

Indian Railways is manufacturing semi high-speed freight trains which can run at 160 kmph against the present freight train's top speed of mere 75 kmph.

by India Infrahub -May 2, 2022 12:07 PM +05:30 ISTA Representative Image (Indian Railways/Twitter)To augment its freight market share from the current 28 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030, Indian Railways plans to roll out semi high-speed freight trains based on the successful Vande Bharat platform.While the present freight trains consist of around 45 wagons and run with a top speed of just 75 kmph, the new freight rakes would have just 16 wagons and run at 160 kmph.You've 2 more free articles for this month.Already have a subscription? Login