What's new

Indian Railways' Economy AC Coaches To Replace Sleeper Class To Incorporate Premium Features, Design Innovations

N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,701
-42
856
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Railways' Economy AC Coaches To Replace Sleeper Class To Incorporate Premium Features, Design Innovations


An AC coach in an Indian Train - representative image (piv via Facebook)

The Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new 3-tier ‘economy AC class’ coach to replace the ordinary sleeper class in long-distance trains, Times of India reports.

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala in Punjab is developing the designs for this new prototype, which promises to improve the travelling experience of passengers at a minimal cost.

Ravinder Gupta, the General Manager of RCF, describes it as a first of its kind economy AC coach with the luxury features of the upper class. 273 coaches of this new model will be launched by 2022. Several new features are being worked upon to transform the dynamics of commuting through the Indian railways at a standard expense.

Firstly, there will be 83 berths in each coach, an increase from the otherwise 72 berths. However, the developers are wary of not repeating the cluttered experience of the Garib Rath trains that were launched in 2005. Back then, an extra berth was added on the aisle side. This time around, additional space will be created by moving the electrical controls of the coaches under the carriage.

Additionally these Economy AC rakes will be made up of modern LHB coaches and will give out a premium feel and a feeling of roominess for each passenger.

"Taking inspiration from aircraft and car designs, the new AC coach will have personalised niches to create a de-cluttered feel", Gupta has been quoted as saying.
Reading light and charging points are planned to be positioned in every compartment. Furthermore, the doors will be widened to provide convenient access to wheelchairs and a disabled-friendly toilet will be installed in every coach. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increased focus on maintaining hygiene in public transport.

The new economy AC class will have foot-operated water taps and soap dispensers in the washroom. Forearm door handles will be fitted to ensure that there is less touching of common surfaces.

As of now, trains run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. However, the railways plan to operate some mail and express trains at 130 kmph and they need to be completely air-conditioned. Hence, an economy AC class will be built in the 130 kmph trains though the sleeper class will continue in the ones that run at 110 kmph and less.

The tickets for this brand-new type of coaches will cost more than the sleeper class and lesser than the 3-tier AC carriage. It is estimated to be a profitable initiative as AC-3 has largely been financially beneficial for the Indian Railways. The overall expenditure in the construction of an economy AC class coach will be Rs 3 crore, in comparison to Rs 2.8 crore that is required to make the AC-3 coach.

swarajyamag.com

Indian Railways' Economy AC Coaches To Replace Sleeper Class To Incorporate Premium Features, Design Innovations

The new prototype of coaches will be prevalent in trains that operate at a maximum speed of 130kmph.
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 
N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,701
-42
856
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Railways To Replace Sleeper Coaches With New AC Coaches With 83 Berths In Coming Years


New AC Coaches Made By ICF. ( Picture Credits-Twitter)

In a major development, the Indian Railways is set to replace all its sleeper class coaches with air-conditioned ones in the years to come, at least in mail and express trains which cover a large part of the long-distance rail travel in the nation, reports Economic Times.

Indian Railways plans to have air-conditioned coaches with 83 berths supplant the existing sleeper coaches with 72 berths in trains except for slow-moving passenger ones and locals. The move is aimed at bringing comfort to the travel experience.

Making the development public, Railway Board's chief executive VK Yadav also shared that the policy change is aligned to the Railways' decision to raise the speed of trains to 130 kilometres by 2023 in the golden quadrilateral stretch, and then to 160 kilometres per hour by 2025.

For the goal to be achieved, the replacement of existing sleeper coaches is important as sleeper coaches could be slowed down by wind and dust during the acceleration phase.

The new coach has been built by the Railways' Kapurthala factory, and it is presently undergoing trial.
 
N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,701
-42
856
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Railways Becomes More Passenger Friendly: All AC Coaches To Be Refurbished Every Six Years


Indian Railway coaches. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Amid mounting criticism over the quality of coaches, the Indian Railways has announced new measures to address passenger complaints by promising to refurbish all air-conditioned (AC) coaches every six years, The New Indian Express has reported.

It has long been noticed that premier trains of the Indian Railways, whose fares are dynamically priced to respond to market demand, are running with AC coaches which have been around for more than a decade. Information from official sources has revealed that Southern Railway has more than 400 AC coaches which are more than a decade old out of the total of 1090 AC coaches that they maintain.
Towards controlling the costs for this exercise, the Railways have further proposed to cap the budget for refurbishments at Rs 10 lakhs per coach.

It has been further reported that in a bid to demonstrate their seriousness in rectifying coach conditions, the Southern Railways have begun upgrading coaches more than 6 years old and have also identified old coaches in high demand trains for upgradation.

It is expected that this measure by the Railways would go a long way in the vision to provide passengers with the best amenities and also increase ridership.


swarajyamag.com

Indian Railways Becomes More Passenger Friendly: All AC Coaches To Be Refurbished Every Six Years

AC coaches will be refurbished every 6 years to maintain their quality.
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 
N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,701
-42
856
Country
India
Location
India
Railways works on upgrading Sleeper and General Class coaches to AC



Sources said the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has been entrusted with the job of making the prototype of the upgraded Sleeper Class coach, which will have 83 berths instead of the current 72.

IN A move to upgrade train travel for the common man, the Indian Railways is redesigning the 3-tier non-AC Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class coaches as AC (air-conditioned) coaches. This will allow the Railways to roll out all-AC trains, without taking away the option of low-cost travel for the public, said officials. Officials said the upgraded Sleeper Class coach will be an “economical” AC 3-tier Class, in between what is now the AC 3-tier Class and non-AC Sleeper Class.

Sources said the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has been entrusted with the job of making the prototype of the upgraded Sleeper Class coach, which will have 83 berths instead of the current 72. Internally, the upgraded coach is being termed as “AC 3-tier Tourist Class”, an official said.

“It is like an affordable AC 3-tier Class,” said a senior official, adding that the idea is to make AC trains affordable for all.

In the first phase, about 230 such coaches are being manufactured. Each coach is estimated to cost about Rs 2.8-3 crore, which is about 10 per cent more than the manufacturing cost of the current AC 3-tier Class coach. However, with more berths and expected demand, the new ‘economical’ AC 3-tier Class is estimated to bring in more earnings.

The unreserved General Class coaches are also set to get an upgrade as a 100-seater AC Class. While the design for this is being finalised, officials working on the project told The Indian Express that the initial design had provision for 105 seats per coach.

The last time the government tried to roll out an economical AC 3-tier Class was during the UPA-I government (2004-09), when Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister. Introduced in the Garib Rath Express trains as ‘AC Economy Class’, a side-middle berth was added to increase capacity and profitability. However, passengers complained of discomfort and overcrowding, and these coaches were eventually discontinued.

In the new ‘economical AC 3-tier Class’, more space has been created by shifting the electrical units, and by doing away with the compartments for storing linen sets. As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the Railways has decided to stop distribution of blankets and linen sets in AC coaches, even post-Covid.

Sources said the idea behind the upgrade is to gradually move towards an all-AC model, although a formal decision on this is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, the existing stock of non-AC coaches will continue to operate, officials said. “Whether these will be phased out eventually is a call yet to be taken,” said an official.

Both the upgraded coaches will be built on the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) platform for better speed and safety. Over the last few years, the Indian Railways has been moving to an all-LHB stock, phasing out the older ICF variety whose technology is about five decades old.


indianexpress.com

Railways works on upgrading Sleeper and General Class coaches to AC

Sources said the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has been entrusted with the job of making the prototype of the upgraded Sleeper Class coach, which will have 83 berths instead of the current 72.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top