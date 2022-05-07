Indian Railways Earns Nearly Rs 6,000 Crore More In 33 Days Of The Current Fiscal​

Indian Railways Earns Nearly Rs 6,000 Crore More In 33 Days Of The Current FiscalbyArun Kumar Das-May 5, 2022 10:37 AM +05:30 IST
Snapshot
- Indian Railways has made a significant incremental growth in earnings in both loadings and passenger segments in the last 33 days of the current fiscal.
We have earned nearly Rs 6,000 crore more in this period of 1 April to 3 May this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
With the revival of economic activity, constant efforts are being made to augment more coaches and wagons to carry more passengers and goods by the railways.
There are about 300 more coaches being added in various trains to carry passengers besides running many summer specials to clear rush in April, said the official.
The railways carried 810 lakh passengers in the reserved class and 4,075 lakh in the unreserved class between 1 April and 3 May this year as compared to 343 lakh passengers in the reserved class and 1,814 lakh in the unreserved class during the corresponding period last year.
The passenger earnings have also increased in this period as the railways earned Rs 5,313.13 crore during the 33 days of the current financial year as compared to 1,783.52 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The loadings in coal, cement, fertiliser, petroleum products and foodgrains have shown growth in this period resulting in more revenue for the public transporter.
In the goods sector, the railways has carried 134.3 million tonnes (MT) in 33 days in 2022-23 as against 122 MT in the same period in 2021-22.
The national transporter earned Rs 14,313.65 crore in goods loadings in this period as against Rs 12,205.94 crore for the same period last year.
Besides, the revenue from parcel, advertisements and other sundry earnings also witnessed an increase. The railways earned Rs 362 crore as sundry earnings in this period.