Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality for first time in history, 201 trains on time

Indian Railways has said for the first time in the history of the Railways, all trains achieved 100% punctuality on July 1. No trains were delayed among the 201 that run on this day, said the Indian Railways.In the ongoing lockdown, Indian Railways is running on a restricted capacity with all regular passenger trains cancelled. Indian Railways is now running special trains to ferry passengers stranded or those travelling out of necessity. These are specific routes across the country devised to help movement in the current situation.In a statement, the Indian Railways said, “First time ever in the history of Indian Railways, 100% punctuality of trains achieved with all trains on time. Previous best was 99.54% on 23.06.2020 with one train getting delayed.”Meanwhile, the Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said.The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.Last week, the Railways cancelled all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains till August 12 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.ll special trains -- 15 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs of mail/express trains operating since June 1 -- are the ones still running along with goods trains.