Indian Rafale Jets Under The Defense Shield Of S-400 Missiles Can Create Havoc On Untested Chinese Aircraft -- Analysts

Why even bother with such news?



The JF-17 has already proved itself to be a Rafale killer. There are several videos on Pakistani news media and social media about how Jf-17 Killed the Rafale in a recently concluded exercise.



The S400 is also a dud on arrival since Pakistan already has an established Cognitive Electronic Warfare system to "surprise" India.



This is from Pakistan. We are not talking China yet.



Just Jf-17 and secretive "surprises" from Pakistan will take care of any such current and future purchases.



We Indians are doomed!!!