Indian Punjab is Self Destructing....Unlike Pakistan's Punjab

-Drug Addiction
-Paddy Obsession ( Just basic farming unlike Pakistan's Punjab where there is a major reliance on LIVESTOCK
-Water Level Dropping Drastically
-Very Low employment opportunity or industry. Pakistan's Punjab has country's major industrial hub (Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad)
-People Obsessed with Going abroad than any indian state
-Indian Punjab is considered faraway peripheral state unlike Pakistan Punjab which is considered the HEARTLAND or MAINLAND.
-Indian Punjab is in Continuous Decline in wealth which made it 15th richest from 1st. Unlike Pakistan's Punjab which is the most prosperous state.
For more than 6 million of people who were forced out/migrated from East Punjab to West Punjab in 1947, It Reinforces the Point that they made THE RIGHT DECISION.
What do you guys think?
-Paddy Obsession ( Just basic farming unlike Pakistan's Punjab where there is a major reliance on LIVESTOCK
-Water Level Dropping Drastically
-Very Low employment opportunity or industry. Pakistan's Punjab has country's major industrial hub (Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad)
-People Obsessed with Going abroad than any indian state
-Indian Punjab is considered faraway peripheral state unlike Pakistan Punjab which is considered the HEARTLAND or MAINLAND.
-Indian Punjab is in Continuous Decline in wealth which made it 15th richest from 1st. Unlike Pakistan's Punjab which is the most prosperous state.
For more than 6 million of people who were forced out/migrated from East Punjab to West Punjab in 1947, It Reinforces the Point that they made THE RIGHT DECISION.
What do you guys think?