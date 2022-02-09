What's new

Indian Punjab is Self Destructing....Unlike Pakistan's Punjab

faani83

-Drug Addiction
-Paddy Obsession ( Just basic farming unlike Pakistan's Punjab where there is a major reliance on LIVESTOCK
-Water Level Dropping Drastically
-Very Low employment opportunity or industry. Pakistan's Punjab has country's major industrial hub (Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad)
-People Obsessed with Going abroad than any indian state
-Indian Punjab is considered faraway peripheral state unlike Pakistan Punjab which is considered the HEARTLAND or MAINLAND.
-Indian Punjab is in Continuous Decline in wealth which made it 15th richest from 1st. Unlike Pakistan's Punjab which is the most prosperous state.
For more than 6 million of people who were forced out/migrated from East Punjab to West Punjab in 1947, It Reinforces the Point that they made THE RIGHT DECISION.

What do you guys think?
 
Shekhar Gupta and The Print are nothing more than a propaganda arm of the BJP. There are no journalists there, just hacks who would put Goebbels to shame.

The intent of such reports are to put the ruling Congress party there in a bad light, and portray the Sikhs are druggies etc to diminish their otherwise positive image in India.
 
The problem with using YouTube videos for potshots like these is that a simple Google search often leads to distasteful reason and analysis.

1. Why start a thread with numbers against you?
2. Why compare misery and problems to feel mightier?
3. Why is a 60 second wait to simply confirm or deny biases, even the alternative ones so hard?
 
Bihar is at par with Pakistan. Interesting.

R u Kidding?? Pakistan total GDP is $347 Billion with a per capital income of $1666 as per 2022 economic rebasing done recently.
Rebasing of economy pays dividend to govt | The Express Tribune

Changed methodology helps jacked up growth rate to 5.6%
Bihar total GDP is $100 and per capita is $691. Bihar is piece if s***t...!

1644389210051.png
 
R u Kidding?? Pakistan total GDP is $347 Billion with a per capital income of $1666 as per 2022 economic rebasing done recently.
Rebasing of economy pays dividend to govt | The Express Tribune

Changed methodology helps jacked up growth rate to 5.6%
Bihar total GDP is $100 and per capita is $691. Bihar is piece if s***t...!

"Never interrrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake"

Dont take the bait, Its their deluded and arrogant attitude that lead to incidents like Abinandhan getting captured.
 
There are enough videos on YouTube, which you can see to compare Pakistani rural areas versus India’s. Based on what I have seen, Pakistani rural areas especially in Punjab, KPK and GB are much more prosperous. There is a channel called Real Life India, which posts a daily videos about life in rural UP India. I was surprised at how backward the area is. Hardly any tractors or motorcycles. No cars at all. I don’t think Bihar is any better than UP. The economic activity seems tenuous and energy level of the people seems low. Things are not much different in other states.
 
