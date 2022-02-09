Indian Punjab is Self Destructing....Unlike Pakistan's Punjab

There are enough videos on YouTube, which you can see to compare Pakistani rural areas versus India’s. Based on what I have seen, Pakistani rural areas especially in Punjab, KPK and GB are much more prosperous. There is a channel called Real Life India, which posts a daily videos about life in rural UP India. I was surprised at how backward the area is. Hardly any tractors or motorcycles. No cars at all. I don’t think Bihar is any better than UP. The economic activity seems tenuous and energy level of the people seems low. Things are not much different in other states.