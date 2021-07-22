What's new

Indian Propaganda: "Pak Stooped To New Low": India On Abduction Of Afghan Envoy's Daughter

Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday and was severely tortured by unknown individuals.


1626992144853.png

The abduction of the envoy's daughter has deteriorated relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan. (File)

New Delhi:
Terming the abduction of Afghan top envoy's daughter in Islamabad last week as a "very shocking incident", India on Thursday said Pakistan's denial of the kidnapping is "stooping to a new low even by its standards."

At a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is, of course, a very shocking incident. It involves two other countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and usually we won't comment on it. However, since the interior minister of Pakistan has dragged India into it, I would like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan's denial of the victim account is stooping to a new low."

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

The abduction has deteriorated already-strained relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Afghan government has recalled its top envoy and diplomats following the abduction.

Although Pakistan has pledged to solve the case soon, its interior minister Sheikh Ahmed Rasheed said that the investigation conducted by the authorities found no evidence of abduction in the incident concerning the ambassador's daughter.

Rasheed Ahmed has also accused Afghanistan and India of "distorting" the facts related to the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan envoy in Islamabad, Dawn reported on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the minister said the incident was not a kidnapping and is part of a series of attempts to defame and destabilise Pakistan.


Meanwhile, the Afghan government has hit back at the Pakistan minister's "unprofessional remarks", saying that these "prejudgments" will result in increased mistrust.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it expects unprofessional prejudgements to be avoided before the investigation comes to an end.


"While the investigation process has not been concluded and the perpetrators have not been arrested, the continuation of unilateral statements and unprofessional prejudgments will call the transparency of the investigation into question and result in increased mistrust," the ministry said.


indian media needs to pull its head out of modi's behind; the afghan ambassador is being humiliated and shamed for using none other than his own daughter to create a diplomatic circus. shameful behavior; animosities aside, who the hell puts his own daughter's respect & well being on the line? Cuz now that the FIA has exposed her lies and her suspicious behavior on that eventful day, everyone with a half a braincell is calling her names like but not limited to gashti, chaalu, taxi, bhagaudi, etc, basically names that a respectful woman of honor should never want to be labeled with. spineless little freak.
 
A girl goes out of her house when she should be in Quarantine.
Breaks diplomatic protocol and takes a Taxi.

Goes to 4 different places while claims to have gone only to a Bakery.

Says kidnappers must have used the internet on mobile but is caught on camera using it herself

When asked about her phone claims it was stolen but hands if in next day with all of the data erased.


Yh sure she seems innocent daughter of a ambassador.
 
Indian media is on full throttle in spreading this propaganda, and we have no means to counter it.
 
Let me tell u a incident 10 years ago when i was in pakistan. I was in Islo with a friend. We saw this chick in long dress going in and out from one store to another. The friend was a player and approched her and started talking... let me tell i one thing that it did not take him long to get her in the car and take her for a joy ride 😉.. cost of the trip..... one pharata roll🤣 and lol she also said that she hates pakistan and wants to move to india 😂
 
