Well I've seen the movie and there is a clear disclaimer stating that the movie is based on fiction and it also added that there are various claims about the fate of Ghazi, one which says that it has been destroyed by India's Rajput Class Destroyer and the other stating that it has been destroyed by hitting a mine but no where was it mentioned that it has been actually destroyed by an Indian sub.



As a matter of fact, no country would admit if it's flagship sub has been destroyed by an enemy force as IN doesn't have a sub which could match PNS Ghazi neither in range, endurance nor armament during that period. There have always been various claims about it's fate and neither of them could actually be proved to be correct.

